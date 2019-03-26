University of Vermont Health Network gets new leader of South Asian heritage

The University of Vermont Health Network/Porter Medical Center announced March 25, that Seleem Choudhury, who has a doctorate in nursing, will be its new President/Chief Operating Officer starting June 1.

The search for a new president began in October according to an earlier press release on the Porter Medical Center website. Dr. Choudhury will follow Dr. Fred Kniffin who has led Porter since March of 2016.

“After an exhaustive search and reviewing many qualified candidates, we are very pleased to be welcoming Seleem to our Porter community and we are confident that he will build upon the incredible reputation that our organization has in providing essential health care services to the people of our region since 1925”, Porter board chair Sivan Cotel is quoted saying in a press release available on the vtdigger.org website.

Choudhury began his career as a nurse with the National Health Service in England. He has a the highest degree possible in his field, Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the University of Vermont and an MBA degree from the University of Phoenix.

During his 30 years serving in health care, he has taken on both clinical and administrative roles in various organizations including Ronald Regan Memorial Hospital (UCLA), University of Virginia Medical Center, Parker Adventist Hospital, Denver Medical Center, serving around the country in various capacities, rising through the ranks from a Registered Nurse back in 1995, to his current position.

Currently Choudhury is the vice president of professional services at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital as well as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Vermont teaching both nursing and non-nursing students leadership, management theory and management of complex organizations and other health care related topics, according to the press release.

Choudhury in his statement said he was honored and looking forward to getting to know the healthcare providers when he takes on his new position, adding, “My family and I could not be more excited to be joining this wonderful community.”

“Dr. Choudhury’s deep experience in health care, knowledge of Vermont and UVM, and commitment to community partnerships makes him a perfect fit to help propel the Network’s and the state’s progress in transforming our health care system to one that focuses on addressing all of the barriers to better health that our patients may encounter, instead of just treating illness,” said Dr. John Brumsted, president and CEO of the University of Vermont Health Network.

Among the many awards Choudhury has earned during his career are the Emergency Nurses Associate Leadership Award in 2015 and 2017, Denver Health Leader of the Year in 2013 and the Centura Health Leader Award in 2009.

He is certified both as an emergency nurse and a Fellow of the Academy of Emergency Nursing.

On his LinkedIn site, Choudhury says he established “a tenure and a culture of ensuring continuous quality and cost improvement programs that support the pursuit of excellence,” adding that he has a “proven track record of creating relationships of trust to be able to grow and align mutually beneficial relationships with physicians, administrators, board members, and a diverse workforce to facilitate a vision of medicine that thrives clinically, financially, and with a continued focus on improving quality and efficiency to be able to compete in an era of health care reform and population health.”

Choudhury is also involved in many civic organizations as a volunteer leader and enjoys working as a U.S. Soccer Federation Referee in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, the press release said.