Undocumented Children, Youth Anxious About Fate Over DACA Program

By Suman Guha Mozumder

Chirayu Patel, a resident of Chicago, has renewed his temporary work permit a few times since 2012 when the Ahmedabad-born living in the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant got authorization to work under President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program.

Patel, who arrived with his parents in Chicago when he was 11, became illegal soon after their arrival due to what he described was a visa screw-up by the immigration attorney. Since then, Patel has lived in the city all these years, finishing high school and college as undocumented, and since 2012, been working for an accounting firm thanks to DACA.

Narrating almost a similar tale is Moses Peris of New Jersey who came from Bangladesh with his parents, seeking asylum that was never granted. Like Patel of Chicago, Moses managed to finish high school in Jersey City and got an undergraduate degree in business administration from St. Peters University some two years ago. After receiving DACA, he is working while studying for a master’s degree.

When the DACA temporary work permit came, both of them thought the measure was a huge step forward because it allowed them to utilize their education, to be able to work and most importantly, took away the threat of deportation. “All these years in college, I never disclosed my status to my peers, never took part in any college events. I have been so traumatized throughout college because of my status! It was for the first time after I got DACA in 2012 that I breathed a sigh of relief that I was not going to be deported to Bangladesh from where we wanted to escape,” Peris said.

But that sense of safety gave way to anxiety and uncertainty after Donald Trump, who vowed to crack down on ‘illegal’ immigrants, was elected President last month.

Although Trump has not indicated so far that he will revoke President Obama’s executive orders (which include the one on DACA) a sense of fear and anxiety has gripped DACA beneficiaries.

“While we hope the next administration will continue the current DACA program, we are unsure of what will actually happen when President-elect Trump takes office,” said Aman Thind of the Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles. He said the organization will fight for the rights of immigrant communities in the weeks and months ahead.

Many in California and Los Angeles are said to be taking steps to protect undocumented community members. For example, the City of Los Angeles has affirmed Special Order 40, a Los Angeles Police Department policy that prohibits its officers from questioning someone with the intention of determining their immigration status. L.A. Police Chief Charlie Beck has stated that the department will not collaborate with federal immigration authorities to deport immigrants.

Similar steps may be on the anvil in Chicago, where South Asian Deferred Action Coalition, an umbrella group comprising South Asian American Policy and Research Institute, Chicago Desi Youth Rising, Apna Ghar, Inc. and Indo-American Center, is seeking to ensure the safety of all community members.

In a statement SADAC said it is concerned about threats to DACA and other group of immigrant populations and anti-immigrant statements that were made.

Reema Kapur, executive director, SAAPRI, said the coalition recognizes that there is uncertainty among the undocumented community members and that it is creating spaces for community members to discuss their fears and find other individuals in similar situations and strategizing with other community members for mutual help. “A lot has been going on in Chicago in terms of actions at the state and municipal level to protect such people, including those who are on DACA. The Chicago City Council has approved an amendment to an ordinance that would prohibit city employees, including police officers, from questioning immigration status or threatening people with deportation. Similar measures can be taken by city, municipal and state officials to designate their cities and towns as sanctuary or welcoming cities,” Kapur said.

However, Tejas Shah, an immigration attorney who is also associated with SAAPRI, says he believes in a wait-and-watch policy while being prepared for the worst-case scenario for DACA recipients and other undocumented immigrants.

“We don’t know as yet whether Trump’s statements on issues like DACA represented real policy, or just represented a campaign slogan as a way to generate votes of conservatives for Trump,” Shah said. There are a variety of ways Trump’s assertions can play out, he contended. “His (Trump’s) administration may pursue a policy to terminate the DACA program completely, or may even declare that approvals that have already been given to DACA applicants will be honored, but no further application will be entertained. So, there are a lot of different possibilities and we won’t know for sure until Trump is sworn in as the next president,” Shah said.

“Right now our advice to everybody is: don’t panic and rush to a conclusion. The best thing is to go and consult an attorney to find out what other options for staying in the U.S., are available in case DACA is revoked,” Shah said.

The Numbers

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service data for 2016, both Shah and Kapur said, there were 741,546 people nationwide who received DACA, out of which 4,770 were South Asians, most of them from India and some from Pakistan. According to 2014 data published by the Migration Policy Institute, Indian-Americans are the second largest undocumented population in Illinois, second only to Mexican-Americans.

Almost all of the DACA recipients have been in the U.S from a very young age and are believed to be well-educated, having undergraduate and post graduate degrees and are contributing to the U.S. economy, according to top academics.

“Since the advent of the DACA program in 2012, we have seen the critical benefits of this program for our students, and the highly positive impacts on our institutions and communities,” higher education leaders said last month.

In a joint memorandum more than 200 college and university presidents from public and private institutions across the U.S., including Brown and Harvard, called on leaders from other sectors last month to join universities in advocating the continuation and expansion of the program.

“To our country’s leaders, we say that DACA should be upheld, continued and expanded,” the statement said. “We are prepared to meet with you to present our case. This is both a moral imperative and a national necessity. America needs talent – and these students, who have been raised and educated in the United States, are already part of our national community. They represent what is best about America, and as scholars and leaders they are essential to the future,” the statement said.

In the weeks since the election, Harvard faculty and students rallied in support of undocumented students. A petition calling on Harvard administrators to support undocumented population has garnered more than 4,000 signatures, and has received endorsements from at least three academic departments.

“Our mission, whatever their immigration status, where they were born, they are Harvard,” Rakesh Khurana, dean of Harvard College, told Harvard Crimson.

There may not be much disagreement on the issue that educated students, who have spent the better part of their life in the U.S. despite being undocumented, and are, for all practical purposes as American as one can get, should be getting permanent residency.

But some people, especially the millennials who are legally in the U.S. and are waiting ‘in line’ for years to get their green cards, fear their chances of getting green cards may be delayed, if the government starts processing cases for the undocumented for permanent residence and eventual citizenship.

“We have been here legally and have been in line for green cards for more than 10 years and are just sitting with our fingers crossed that it would come soon, but we have had no luck so far,” said Sushanta Mozumder, a Jersey City resident and a private school teacher. “Obviously, I don’t want any further delay in the processing of my green card,”

“ While as a young person I can well empathize with the young and undocumented people, I wonder why the USCIS cannot simultaneously process permanent residency applications of both the documented and undocumented people so nobody is hurt by the unbearable delay,” Mozumder, who studied at St. Peters University, said.

Prakash Khatri, the former USCIS Ombudsman appointed by President Bush in 2003, said in an interview for this article that the two situations were different. “Legalization of DACA people or any other such group is totally different from the national origin-based preference system. Obviously, there are very negative consequences of our national origin-based preference system that has resulted in massive national origin discrimination against countries like India,” he noted.

However, he conceded that the USCIS needs to be made more efficient.

“If the Congress passes a bill – and I have this belief that the President-elect will tell the Congress to do so — to overhaul USCIS so it is tuned to the needs and demands of the technology-driven 21st century economy and not remain in 1960s and 1970s in terms of its functioning, about which I have testified before the Congress, the working of our immigration system will improve a lot,” said Khatri, who remained the ombudsman from 2003 to 2008.

On the issue of fear and anxiety among DACA recipients, Khatri said there has always been a very vocal anti-immigration group who would oppose any such measure and thanks to media hype, it has built an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. “Despite whatever Trump might have said during campaign, I don’t believe he is going to scrap the DACA program. He, being a businessman, will understand that it makes little economic sense to send these people, who are paying taxes and are not known to have any criminal record, back to their countries,” Khatri said.

“On the other hand, I feel that Trump may say ‘let’s scrap DACA completely and get the Congress to pass proper legislation that will keep the provisions of DACA,’” he said.

That both legal immigrants and those undocumented may have a better chance of getting on to the path to permanent residency was also emphasized by others like Vivek Wadhwa, author and professor at Carnegie Mellon University Engineering in Silicon Valley.

Wadhwa said that while it is not fair that people who jumped the line should be given green cards before people who were in line, this, after all, is not a fairness issue but about human rights. “These children have been brought up as Americans and they don’t know their countries of birth. How can one deport them? “ he asked.

“I do believe that skilled immigrants are going to fare better under a Republican administration. This is because once the issue of the undocumented workers has been resolved – or is decoupled from this, there will be support from both sides to bring in highly educated and skilled workers who contribute to U.S. competitiveness and create jobs,” Wadhwa said.

“So far, the Democrats held the skilled workers hostage to their demands that we provide a path to citizenship for the undocumented,” Wadhwa contended.

“The Republicans would likely have agreed to a compromise – that we provide legal status to the undocumented but not citizenship. That is what people care about most.”