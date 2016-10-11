Umiya Mataji Jyoti Rath Welcome Celebration Raises $3.2 Million

From Our Chicago Bureau

The Umiya Mataji Sanstha of Chicago Midwest honored and celebrated the annual navratri garba festival and rath welcome ceremony Oct. 1, at Odeum Expo center in Villa Park, Ill. which was blessed by Madhavdasji Maharaj, a spiritual leader visiting from Gujarat and joined by Arvindbhai Shashtriji, a New York area resident and a devotee of Umiya Mataji.

A total of $3.2 million in donations, including pledges, was received at the end of the event for the organization’s upcoming temple and related projects.

The event’s main attraction was a colorful exhibition and viewing of Jyoti Rath in the South Hall. Following Ganesh Stuti, the board members, guests and dignitaries performed ‘Deep Pragatum.’

Both the spiritual leaders, including Madhavdas, encouraged the crowd to volunteer and donate generously for Umiya Dham’s mission. UMSCM Secretary Devandra Patel welcomed the guests and community members and gave them an overview of Umiya Dham’s project that will start with the construction of Umiya Mataji temple, with a large community hall. Eventually, a sports complex, and a retirement home – all of which should serve the needs of communities for decades to come – will be added.

“This will provide a forum to get all generations of our community members and will create a platform to bring religious, cultural, social and educational events under one roof,” Patel said, explaining the significance of the project. Despite rain, almost all participants took part in the Umiya Mata procession around the hall.

Later on, an auction brought in over $51,000 in pledges for the temple project, amid shouting of “Shree Umiya Mataji ki Jai” slogans by the crowd. The event was attended by dozens of community leaders, generous sponsors, committee members, super donors and board of trustees and volunteers. The organizers said over 3500 devotees attended the event. The event concluded after the maha aarti and dinner and presentation of colorful garba with live music provided by Rex D’souza and his orchestra. Besides D’souza, others who performed included Aman Shekh and Tejal Shukla, Swami, Rakesh and Vasant Solanki on dhol, Ashwin Yogi on key board.

The navratri celebrations with the garba and dandiya raas were held all over the Chicagoland, and were part of the worship of goddess Durga who symbolizes the victory of good over evil.