Uma Swaminathan is president of AIA-NJ

Uma Swaminathan has been elected as the new president for Association of Indians in America (AIA) New Jersey Chapter.

Swaminathan is a founding and lifetime member of AIA, according to a press release. She is a cultural anthropologist specializing in the medicinal value of herbs and spices in indigenous cultures.

Swaminathan has published a book called “Herbal Transformations: Healing with Herbs” and gives wellness talks. She has been invited by many groups around the United States as a speaker and panelist and has given many cooking demonstrations.

Swaminathan is an advisor to the Monmouth Center of World Religions Organization and Ethical Thought and is also a classical Bharatnatyam dancer, a visual artist and a prolific painter and has her private pilot’s license.

“I want to continue our legacy, considering that New Jersey is the mother of AIA, I have great plans to revive the chapter. It has to be relevant for the next generation of Asian Indians, addressing the issues of discrimination against the broad Indian diaspora, creating a safe place for our children and grandchildren, and dignified aging. My focus will also be to bring in young people, listen to their needs and grievances and provide counseling services for parents and children,” Swaminathan is quoted saying in a press release.

AIA has served the Indian American community for 50 years now and they will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on December 1 in Long Island and in New Jersey sometime in the spring of 2019.