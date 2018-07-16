UC Berkeley announces $2K grant for research on Hindi Literature

The Institute for South Asia Studies at the University of California at Berkeley will be rolling out a new scholarship called the Mahakavi Gulab Khandelwal Smriti Scholarship.

The scholarship is established by the family of Mahakavi Gulab Khandelwal, a renowned Indian American Hindi poet, in support of research on Hindi literature.

The $2000 grant will be sponsored by Khandelwal’s grandson Apoorv Khandelwal, on behalf of the Khandelwal family and will be given to an undergraduate or graduate student who is pursuing research on Hindi literature in India.

The application process will begin on January 15, 2019, and will run until April 15, 2019.

Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited institution in the U.S., Canada or Europe and the funds can be used towards flights, living expenses and research expenses in India.

The funds must be used within six months of the award date.

The application must include:

Cover Letter (1 page)

Project Proposal (2 pages)

Budget

CV

A letter of recommendation from your advisor

All application materials must be emailed to Puneeta Kala in PDF format at pkala@berkeley.edu