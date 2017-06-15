Uber and CEO Travis Kalanick sued by a woman who was raped by a driver in India

A Texas woman who was raped in India by an Uber driver is suing the ride-hailing company after its executives allegedly obtained and shared her medical records without permission, according to court filings.

The woman behind the suit is identified only as Jane Doe. She accused Uber, as well as three current and former executives, with intruding into private affairs, public disclosure of private facts, and defaming her character. The suit was filed in a federal court in northern California. Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit, which also names Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick as a defendant, comes as the company has been rocked by a series of high-profile scandals, most prominently over its treatment of women, and what is seen by many as a toxic work environment. Earlier this week, Kalanick said he will began an indefinite leave of absence, following an investigation by an outside law firm into the company’s workplace culture.

Former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder, led the inquiry, along with his colleagues at law firm Covington & Burling, issuing a report to Uber’s board of directors, which included 47 recommendations.