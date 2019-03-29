U.S., India reiterate demand Pakistan must end terrorist havens operating in country

Washington and New Delhi jointly called on Pakistan to take action against terrorists operating within its territory following a joint counterterrorism meeting in Washington, D.C. March 29.

In a statement released following the meeting of the U.S.-India Counterterrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue, March 29, ” Both sides underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take meaningful, irreversible, and verifiable action against terrorists and terrorist groups.”

The U.S. and Indian teams discussed the strengthening of cooperation on information sharing and other steps to disrupt the ability of terrorists to travel, consistent with the important provisions and obligations outlined in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2396.

This was the 16th meeting of the working group and the second session of the U.S.-India Designations Dialogue.

State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Nathan A. Sales and Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary Mahaveer Singhvi led respective inter-Agency/inter-Departmental delegations.

The Counterterrorism Joint Working Group exchanged views on threats posed by international terrorist organizations as well as ongoing concerns over cross-border terrorism in the South Asia region, the press release said.

Ambassador Sales “emphasized the U.S. support for the people and government of India in the fight against terrorism,” and both sides “highlighted their efforts on some of the world’s most pressing counterterrorism challenges, including countering the financing and operations of terrorist organizations, terrorist use of the internet, and prosecuting, rehabilitating, and reintegrating returning Foreign Terrorist Fighters.”

Washington said it welcomed India’s participation in international efforts to counter terrorism finance. The two sides also shared information on priorities and procedures for pursuing sanctions designations against terrorist groups and individuals.