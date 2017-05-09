U.P. Association holds annual Hashya Kavi Sammelan

CHICAGO, IL

The Uttar Pradesh Association of Greater Chicago (UPA), held its annual Hindi Hashya Kavi Sammelan on April 30th, at Ashyana Banquets, in Downers Grove, IL. Three famous poets, Padma Shri Sunil Jogi, Gajendra Solanki and Sudeep Bhola, who are currently on tour in the U.S., regaled the audience for more than four hours.



Solanki is a well known Geetkaar, Hashya and Vyang poet in India, who recited emotional and patriotic poems; Bhola, a young rising star poet, presented several comedic parodies based on the current politics in India; Jogi, who specializes in Hasya-Ras, satirical poetry, kept the audience laughing. Gajendra Solanki delivered the Kavi Sammelan Sanchalan.

The association’s President Dr. Vivek Varma kicked off the event welcoming the poets and the audience. Subhash Pandey, chairman Board of Trustees introduced the poets, congratulating them for their contributions to Indian culture and language. He recalled the many Kavi Sammelans the association had held in the past, and its work in promoting Hindi, also highlighting the close collaboration with the International Hindi Association.

Over 350 people attended the Sammelan, according to an Asian Media USA. The poets were presented with gifts as tokens of appreciation and gratitude by the Association.

The Uttar Pradesh Association (UPA) of Greater Chicago was established in 1991 with the objective of bringing together people interested in Uttar Pradesh by promoting Indian music, art and culture (upassociation.com).