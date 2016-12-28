Two Long Island Families Suffer Christmas Eve Tragedy

By a Staff Writer

Two young men of South Asian origin from Long Island, N.Y., were killed in a fiery crash when their Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed into a tree and burst into flames, eastbound on Woodbury Road in Hicksville around 6 a.m. Dec. 24.

Community sources told Desi Talk the Indian-American man killed was Arvin Batra, 19, the son of Ajay Batra, owner of IVSTV. The other was Hamza Rizvi, a Pakistani-American, according to local ethnic media reports. The young Batra was known as a local entertainer participating in cultural events and television.

The cause of the crash remains to be determined by a police investigation, a CBSLocal news report said.

According to Arvin Batra’s profile on the website Everipedia.com, the young man was already a promising entrepreneur. He attended St. Johns University and while still a freshman, started ArvinBatraPromotions (later renamed ABNYGroup) and started hosting various parties in New York City, later expanding around the tri-state area.

Batra also started a clothing line, Pharaoh Threads, which drew inspiration “from the decadence and prestige of Ancient Egypt and street-hustle culture of New York today to create a line of clothing that symbolizes ambition and royalty,” which according to the profile, was Batra’s “philosophy and attitude to the masses.