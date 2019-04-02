Two journalists from Parikh Worldwide Media receive recognition in New York

Two journalists from Parikh Worldwide Media were recognized by the Indo-American Press Club (IAPC), on March 31, in Hicksville, New York.

Sujeet Rajan, Executive Editor, Parikh Worldwide Media, and Ashok Vyas, ITV Gold Host/Program Director, were among individuals honored at the annual meet.

A message from Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, Chairman of ITV Gold, and Founder and Chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media, was read out by Vyas.

Dr. Parikh complimented IAPC for its six-year journey during which it has moved “from strength to strength,” and thanked the organization for honoring two people from his organization.

The IAPC President, Murali J. Nair, in an interview to ITV Gold, said media organizations had a “big role” to play in the United States, to bring India-related news to the mainstream.

The meet also saw the induction ceremony of the IAPC National Executive Committee under new president Sunil J. Koozhampala.

Kamlesh Mehta, director of IAPC, and publisher of South Asian Times, called the press organization a “very strong platform” for ethnic journalists who do not have benefits like a pension plan or job security, something IAPC is working toward providing in terms of support.

The IAPC was founded in 2013 by James Zakaria.

A Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Kanchana Jagadeesan Poola, a New York-based community leader and philanthropist.

Democratic District Leader for Assembly District 25, Part B, Nita Jain, was recognized and honored as a Civic & Community Leader. She told attendees that their pen and words could bring about change.

The interfaith news publication, One World Under God, published by Global Interfaith Foundation led by Darshan Singh Bagga, was recognized at the event.

Vyas, speaking at the event, said the media’s role was also one of “emotionally empowering” the community.

Rajan was unable to attend the meet.

Attendees at the meet included Ambassador Toshiya Hoshino, Deputy Permanent Representative, Permanent Mission of Japan to the United Nations, in New York.