Two Indian Americans receive Carey Gabay scholarships

Indian Americans Jasleen Kaur and Avik Kadakia are among three others who have received scholarships from the Carey Gabay Program.

Kaur is from Ozone Park in Queens, she emigrated to the United States from India when she was 12-years-old.

She has faced adversity with housing, losing her family’s home to fire and in high school, she was part of a Jr. Doctors club and began performing independent scientific research at Brooklyn College.

As part of her commitment to social justice, Kaur has worked to pursue gender equality issues while volunteering through the National Council of Jewish Women.

She graduated from Midwood High School, where former NY First Lady Matilda Cuomo graduated in 1949.

She hopes to become a doctor and volunteer with Doctors Without Borders, bringing medical care to poor communities and will attend Stony Brook University.

Kadakia is from Bellerose and he emigrated to the United States from India and has had to face several struggles in his life.

He opened his family’s home to others as a temporary shelter following Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and in high school, was president of Student Government and class Valedictorian.

Kadakia was heavily involved in peer mentoring and tutoring and he is dedicated to pursuing social justice by helping others through leadership, giving a voice to those who are unable to speak for themselves.

He will also attend Stony Brook University.

The scholarship program was created to honor the legacy of Carey Gabay, an attorney and public servant, who was killed as an innocent victim of gun violence in September 2015 at the age of 43.

Each scholarship covers all costs of attendance, including tuition, room and board, college fees, books and supplies, and transportation and personal expenses.

“Carey was an inspiration who believed in the power of public service, and these outstanding students exemplify his core values, determination and commitment to hard work,” Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said.

“As we reach the second anniversary of his passing, these scholarships will help us carry on Carey’s memory, values and commitment to improving the lives of all New Yorkers,” he added.

Isaiah James from Albany, Mirelly Pena and Daquan Taylor, both from Bronx, were the three other students who received this scholarship.