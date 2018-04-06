Two Indian Americans named Becker’s “CMOs to Know”

NEW YORK – Prime Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officers have been named to Becker’s Healthcare “100 hospital & health system CMOs to know in 2018.”

According to a press release, Dr. Sunny Bhatia and Dr. Paryus Patel, both of Indian American- origin were selected for the national list of physician leaders for their dedication to strengthening Prime Healthcare through their leadership in clinical excellence, operational strategy, patient-centered initiatives and quality improvement.

Dr. Bhatia is the CMO of Prime Healthcare Division I, where he is responsible for the health systems of 17 hospitals in California and Nevada and also serves as the CMO of Sherman Oaks Hospital and Encino Hospital Medical Center.

The hospitals have received much recognition in recent years under Dr. Bhatia’s supervision and he is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology and interventional cardiology; he also holds a Masters of Medical Management degree.

Dr. Patel is the CMO of Prime Healthcare Division II and is responsible for the health system’s 28 hospitals east of Nevada.

He is a triple board certified physician with over 25 years of experience in the fields of critical care medicine, internal medicine and pulmonology.

In additional to serving as Chief Medical Officer for Prime Healthcare Division II, Dr. Patel is currently the Chief Medical Officer for Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, California, which has received many quality recognitions over the years.

Dr. Patel himself has received many honors during his career and was recently named a “Super Doctor” by Los Angeles Magazine while being recognized several times among the “100 CMOs to Know” in Becker’s Hospital Review.

According to Becker’s: “the physicians featured on this list are proven leaders in the field with extensive clinical and team building experience. Many have held executive leadership positions at multiple hospitals and health systems, overseeing efforts to expand health IT, improve the patient experience and build an overall positive culture for their organizations.”

Prime Healthcare was founded by Dr. Prem Reddy and it is one of the largest for profit health systems in the United States with 45 hospitals in 14 states.

“Prime Healthcare has designed a physician-led governance structure that promotes a clinically focused, patient-centered culture. Our CMOs, administrators and staff members are continuously striving for excellence and innovating in order to improve the quality, value, and patient experience in our hospitals across the United States,” said Dr. Reddy, the Chairman, President and CEO of Prime Healthcare.