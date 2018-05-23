Two Indian Americans named 2018 Udall Scholars

The Udall Foundation has named Indian American students Amar A. Bhardwaj and Shomik Verma as 2018 Udall Scholars.

Bhardwaj is a chemical engineering student at Columbia University in New York and desires to have a career in engineering research to improve human environmental sustainability regarding water and energy issues.

Bhardwaj is currently conducting research on silicon oxide nanofilms for water-energy applications.

He is also a leader of EcoReps, Columbia’s sustainability group, and is the sustainability rep on Columbia Engineering Student Council.

Verma is from Houston, Texas and is a junior at Duke University where he is studying mechanical engineering with minors in energy engineering and mathematics.

Verma is passionate about developing novel technologies to help solve the energy challenges we face today, according to his bio.

He is also the president of the Duke Energy Club and incoming co-president of Duke Smart Home, Duke Electric Vehicles and Pi Tau Sigma mechanical engineering honor society.

Verma’s current research is focused on using solar thermal power for steam reforming to generate hydrogen and optimizing operation of hydrogen fuel cells to maximize efficiency and provide propulsion power for hybrid vehicles.

Both Bhardwaj and Verma along with the other 50 collegiate sophomores and juniors from 42 colleges and universities, will recive a $7,000 scholarship for their junior or senior year.

According to a press release, this year’s Udall Scholars were selected on the basis of commitment to careers in the environment, Native health care, or Tribal public policy; leadership potential; record of public service; and academic achievement.