Two Indian Americans named 2018 ASQ Fellows

NEW YORK – Two Indian Americans, Alka Jarvis and Abhijit Sengupta, have been named Fellows of the American Society for Quality (ASQ), according to a press release.

Jarvis works at Cisco Systems in San Jose, California and has had an exceptional leadership in the development of ISO standards activities in U.S. TAG to ISO/TC176.

She also developed, promoted and started the Best Practice Center of Excellence at Cisco and implemented quality management principles at Apple.

Jarvis is known to be a practitioner, consultant, university educator, author, auditor and presenter.

Sengupta of Washington, D.C. has sustained contributions in the theory and application of reliability as well as quality control in the nuclear power industry.

He has been servicing ASQ certification process for a long time now and has written extensive publications in support of reliability-based thinking.

Sengupta is known for his continuous dedication to ASQ at both the local and divisional levels.

Jarvis and Sengupta will be honored at a ceremony prior to ASQ’s World Conference on Quality and Improvement which will be held from April 30 to May 2 in Seattle, Washington.

The Fellowship is awarded to individuals who are members of ASQ and must meet the following criteria:

Have at least 15 years of quality-related experience.

Achieve requirements across six professional categories.

Are sponsored by peers and endorsed by their ASQ section or division.

Have been an ASQ Senior member for five years or longer.=

“ASQ Fellows are leaders in their industries and in the quality community as a whole. These individuals are champions of quality, working to make the products and services we rely on better,” ASQ Chair Elmer Corbin said in a press release.