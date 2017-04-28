Two Indian-American students named Watson Fellows for 2017

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 28, 2017 3:48 pm

Two Indian-Americans are selected as part of the 18th Class of Jeannette K. Watson Fellows, which provides outstanding undergraduates from 12 New York City colleges with three years of personal, professional and cultural immersions in the United States and abroad.

The two Indian-American students are Jasmine Awad of John Jay College of Criminal Justice and Maisha Kamal of Brooklyn College.

At the center of the Watson Foundation program are summer internships at leading organizations in New York City and around the world. Fellows go on to attend leading graduate programs, receive national and international scholarships, and become leaders in their organizations and fields.

“We are thrilled to announce the new class,” said Chris Kasabach, executive director of the Watson Foundation. “The fellows’ diverse backgrounds and accomplishments are inspirational. We look forward to welcoming them to the greater Watson community and crafting a three- year experience that grows each of their unique potential.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Awad is chairperson of the Club Planning Committee and Chief of Staff of the Student Representation Committee. She has also interned at the National Network for Safe Communities, a project of John Jay College of Criminal Justice, which focuses on supporting cities implementing proven strategic interventions to reduce violence and improve public safety, minimize arrest and incarceration, strengthen communities, and improve relationships between law enforcement and the communities it serves.

A Class of 2019 Scholars Council Representative at Macaulay Honors College, Kamal is currently a Marketing and Communications Intern at the college, her LinkedIn page says.

She has previously interned at the State Government Accountability’s Planning and Product Development Unit at the New York State Office if the State Comptroller.