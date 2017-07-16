Two Indian-American professors at University of Chicago receive named professorships

Twenty-four faculty members at the University of Chicago, Illinois, received named professorships or were appointed distinguished service professors, two of them of Indian origin, the University announced July 13.

In the Biological Sciences Division, Sonali M. Smith was selected as the first Elwood V. Jensen Professor in Medicine.

Smith is the director of the lymphoma program, and an expert on lymphoma treatment and has . She has made outstanding contributions to the field through clinical care, education and clinical research, a press release from UChicago announced.. She studies new agents and combinations in the management of both treatment-naïve (those who have never undergone treatment for their condition) and relapsed/refractory lymphomas. She is currently studying the role of stem cell transplantation for patients with high-risk follicular lymphoma.

Smith is vice chair of the Southwest Oncology Group Lymphoma Committee, where she oversees clinical trial development and mentors faculty. She chairs the American Society of Oncology’s Women in Oncology Subcommittee and is the incoming chair of ASCO’s Continuous Professional Development Committee, according to her bio provided by the University.

She is co-editor of ASCO’s Hematology and co-chair of the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research Lymphoma Working Group.

Smith is on the editorial board of the Journal of Clinical Oncology and Cancer. She is an elected fellow of Pritzker’s Academy of Distinguished Medical Educators and a senior faculty scholar in the Bucksbaum Institute. She has more than 140 publications and lectures extensively to peers and patients nationally and internationally.

From the Booth School of Business at UChicago, Madhav Rajan was named the George Pratt Shultz Professor of Accounting.

The dean of Chicago Booth, Rajan was most recently senior associate dean at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, where he held the Robert K. Jaedicke Chair in Accounting. His primary research interest is the economics-based analysis of management accounting issues, especially as they relate to the choice of internal control and performance systems in firms.

He was editor of The Accounting Review and is co-author of Cost Accounting: A Managerial Emphasis, considered the leading cost accounting textbook used around the world, according to the Univesity.

Before joining Stanford in 2001, Rajan was on the faculty of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. In 2000, Rajan won the David W. Hauck Award, Wharton’s highest undergraduate teaching award. Earlier this year, he received the Robert T. Davis Award for lifetime achievement and service, the highest faculty recognition awarded by Stanford Graduate School of Business. He held a visiting professorship at Chicago Booth in 2007-08.