Two Indian American investment bankers start fast food restaurant in New York

NEW YORK – Two Indian American investment bankers Rahul Vinod and Sahil Rahman have opened up a Chipotle-style Indian restaurant in New York City called RASA.

The name of the fast food, casual restaurant is not only a combination of both of their names ‘RASA,’ but also means “essence or taste” in Sanskrit.

“There is this perception that Indian food is unhealthy or heavy, or filled with butter. We are excited to show people that is not the case. It is very clean and healthy food. It is just in the way you prepare it,” Rahman, 26, told PTI.

“What is awesome about Indian food and it is just so diverse. There is such a variety in flavors. People think oh it’s just spicy but there are so many delicious sweet dishes. There’s so much from the north to the south that you can pull from,” added Vinod, 27.

Rahman and Vinod are childhood friends and both are the sons of longtime business partners: Surfy Rahman and Chef K. N. Vinod.

After finishing college and obtaining good jobs in New York City, the two friends decided that it was high-time they “work on their dream to popularize Indian food and its benefits in an American way” as it has been such an important “part of their childhood and upbringing.”

“Bringing RASA to life is the realization of a childhood dream and an amazing opportunity for us to share our culture and cuisine with our community and city,” Rahman told PTI.

“Since we started, our vision has been to make Indian cuisine accessible, and we are excited to open diners minds to new worlds offering unique, high-quality, and chef-driven meals at a $10 price point,” Vinod added.