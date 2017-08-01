TV is as good or even better than films: Ashish

MUMBAI

“Dhamaal” actor Ashish Chowdhry, who will be seen playing the title role in the TV series “Dev: Most-wanted Detective or Most-wanted Criminal”, says the medium is as good or even better than films.

In the last few years, the “Shaadi Ka Laddoo” actor has been focussing more on TV shows than films.

Asked if he misses doing films in bulk, the winner of reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi: Darr Ka Blockbuster Returns”, told IANS here: “No, not really. As an actor, I was slotted as a comedy actor in cinema and I understand why.”

“When people appreciate you as a comedy actor, producers and directors will also offer you that kind of role. However, I believe television is as good or even better than films unless you are the top three heroes of Bollywood. I was not. I am getting a chance to make a mark here in TV. So, no regrets.”

Apart from the show, he also has two films – “Battle for Bittora” and “Total Dhamaal”.

On the show, Ashish is playing a detective.

“You will hate the character as Dev is rude, angry and is complicated. There is a back story of the character that will make you ‘feel’ for him. His present actions are the result of his past incidents and he does not show his emotions…As an audience member, you will never know about his next move,” said Ashish.

The show, he says, caters to “my kind of audience”.

“As an audience member, I watch Netflix shows and other shows on the digital platform. So, my choice of shows is definitely not a quintessential daily drama of Indian TV. But this show caters to my kind of audience,” he said.

“Since the story of Dev also revolves around his family life and a police investigation into his wife’s murder, there is an angel of the love story between him and his wife which can draw attention of the mainstream TV audience. So there are many slices and the show has the ability to cater to a wide audience,” he added.

“Dev: Most-wanted Detective or Most-wanted Criminal” will premiere on Colors on August 5.