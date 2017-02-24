TV Asia Chairman honored by Chamber of Commerce

Staff Writer, Posted On : February 24, 2017 7:35 pm

The Chairman and CEO of TV Asia was honored Feb. 22, by the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey. The ceremony was held at Hotel Edison in Edison, N.J. and was attended by close to 100 guests. Shah has also been selected by the government of India to receive the 2017 Padma Shri award.

Among the guests at the event were New Jersey State Sen. Samuel Thompson and James S. Choma, chief development officer of the St. Peters Healthcare System. Also present were Piscataway Township Councilman Kapil Shah, who is also the vice-president of the Chamber and President Priti Pandya Patel, as well as members of the board of the organization.

Patel introduced Shah highlighting his achievements and mentorship of upcoming Indian-American business community and the South Asian community. He was presented a plaque for outstanding achievements and Thompson awarded him a citation praising his work and listing all the non-profit organizations Shah has founded and is a member of their advisory boards.

In his speech, Shah stressed that TV Asia was there for the community to support it in endeavors. He also talked of future plans to expand his television network.

Organizers also held a “Speed Networking Nite” that they hold in their monthly meetings to enable businessmen and women to build connections and further their business objectives. Shah is one of the co-founders of AICC which was established nearly 20 years ago.