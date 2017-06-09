TV as a gruelling medium: Kritika Kamra

MUMBAI

Actress Kritika Kamra has refused to work on Sundays for TV show “Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta”. She says she needs time from the “gruelling medium” for her personal life.

Kritika plays the title role of princess Chandrakanta in the fantasy drama show. She has signed a contract to not work on Sundays with the production house and so, they have to use Kritka’s duplicate in the absence of the actress and take long shots with her.

“Last month, I shot for around 25 days. TV is a gruelling medium with long working hours. Even today, my shift timings are from 9 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. and I reach home by 10.30 p.m,” Kritika said in a statement.

“I am a single woman living in Mumbai and I need time to do my banking, groceries and basically manage the house. Even if I choose to delegate my household chores to a domestic help, she can’t do everything.

“Forget chilling and leisure, I think it is a human need to have at least one weekly off in any profession. I am now 10 years old in the industry so, yes, I have worked out a weekly off with my producer. I need to live my life,” she added.

“Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta”, which also features Gaurav Khanna and Ankit Arora, is aired on Life OK.