Turmoil In ‘Trump Nation’

Suman Guha Mozumdar

In October this year, Zeeshan-ul- hassan Usmani, a Pakistani-American computer scientist from North Carolina, posted a sarcastic message on his Facebook page with his seven-year old son’s photo.

“Welcome to the United States of America of Donald Trump. Meet my son Abdul Aziz. He is in grade 1, bullied and beaten up by his own classmates in school bus for being a Muslim,” Usmani wrote Oct. 8. So traumatized was little Abdul Aziz, born and raised in the U.S., that Usmani sent him, his two other children and his wife back to Pakistan within days of the incident.

At that time Usmani, twice a Fulbright scholar and an award-winning computer scientist, told newspapers this was not the America he knew and would decide on the family’s return to the U.S. only after checking on their safety and security, in case Donald Trump was elected president.

While Usmani’ss decision is not known, for many Muslims, Sikhs and people from other religious and ethnic minorities living in the U.S., fear and anxiety are rising, generated by reports of alleged bias attacks and intimidation around the country.

In less than two weeks since Trump’s victory, there have been numerous reports of violent incidents, involving threat, intimidation and bullying of South Asian and other minorities across America. Shortly after Trump was declared President-elect, the Southern Poverty Law Center, a legal advocacy nonprofit

in Alabama, received about 250 reports of potential hate crimes within 24 hours – more than in last six months. The center noted a “big uptick in incidents of vandalism, threats, intimidation spurred by the rhetoric surrounding Trump’s election.”

Kshama Sawant, councilwoman in Seattle, Washington state, who called on protesters to “shut down” Trump’s inauguration, claimed she has since received hundreds of angry emails and phone calls, some telling her to kill herself. A spokesperson for Sawant, told Q13 News that one person called her office to

tell one of her staffers that he will come and tattoo “a swastika on her head and on that b..ch’s head.”

The office was also inundated with hate emails, one of which asked “the Indian b..ch” to go back to India. One email to Sawant read: “I am tired of being shamed because I’m a white male. You automatically think I’m a racist. How about you go the (expletive) back to India or wherever you came from?”

A new Federal Bureau of Investigation report published last week that contains hate crime data for 2015 notes that in that year there were 5,818 single-bias incidents involving 7,121 victims. And of those victims, 59.2 percent were targeted because of a race/ethnicity/ancestry bias; 19.7 percent because of a religious bias and 17.7 percent because of a sexual orientation bias.

The report, however, did not establish any correlation between the hate crime incidents and Trump’scampaign statements which called for a temporary ban on Muslims entering the U.S.Of the 5,493 known offenders, the FBI said, 48.4 percent were white, 24.3 percent were black or African-American, and race was unknown for 16.2 percent of the offenders. A new feature of the 2015 Hate Crime Statistics report is the inclusion of seven additional religious anti-bias categories including anti-Buddhist, anti-Hindu, and anti-Sikh as well as an anti-Arab bias motivation.

Community leaders say in the current climate, there is an urgent need for the president-elect to honor his pledge that he will be the President “for all Americans.”

The Hindu American Foundation, an advocacy group, noted last week that Nazi symbols have been spray-painted in dorms, on walls, and the ground in attempts to intimidate non-whites and there have been numerous incidents of verbal abuse of non-whites across the country, as well as incidents of Muslim women having their hijab pulled, while being verbally harassed.

“While feelings surrounding the election may understandably be running high, incidents of hate and violence are unacceptable in a pluralistic, democratic nation operating under the rule of law,” said Suhag Shukla, the foundation’s executive director in a statement.

Although the vast majority of anti-Trump protests have been peaceful, there have been some incidents of destruction of property as well as assaults on Trump supporters. But such incidents compared to the ones on those believed to be anti-Trump, are far smaller in number.

“In his 18-month- long presidential campaign Trump persisted with very aggravating hate comments against Hispanics, Muslims and African-Americans, and in his many rallies he continually exhorted the audience to not consider them as equal-level Americans,” noted Kaleem Kawaja, executive director of Washington-based Association of Indian Muslims of America. “Now that Trump is president-elect, it will be difficult for him to suddenly make an U- turn on that attitude. But the fact is that if he does not do that quickly, it may lead to much rioting and even violence of the type that we saw in the late 1960s,” Kawaja, an aerospace engineer, told News India Times.

Rajinder Singh Mago of the Sikh Religious Society of Palatine, Ill., also felt the 2015 hate crime trend will likely continue, and may even worsen this year and the next after Trump takes over. It would be very difficult for the president-elect to rein in supporters who had been encouraged during his campaign to dismiss minorities and people who look different as not equal Americans, Mago said. “Only divine intervention gives me hope that Trump will be the President for all Americans. The kind of people he is

associating himself with, casts doubts about the outlook of the United States,” Mago told this correspondent, alluding to Steve Bannon of ultra-right news outlet Breitbart News, appointed by Trump as his chief strategist.

“As president-elect most of the people he is nominating for senior government positions are people who have racist attitudes. The signs are very bad that this division of the American society may become worst,” Kawaja said. But not everyone agreed.

Gopal Khanna, a long time Republican activist and founder and chair of the Indian-American affiliate of the Minnesota Republican Party, did not agree that Trump might be sending a wrong message to the minority communities by appointing Bannon. White supremacist groups like KKK, with which Bannon is said to have a long association, are irrelevant in 21st century America, Khanna contended. But Khanna parried a direct reply to a question as to why then the President-elect would appoint him.

In an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Trump said he was "so saddened" to hear about vitriol hurled by some of his supporters against minorities. "If it helps, I will say this, and I will say right to the cameras: “Stop it,” Trump said.

But that did not assuage his critics. “He needs to make forceful speeches, strongly condemning such behavior and make strong appeals to his mostly-White followers to treat all minorities with equal respect and to respect the U.S. Constitution,” Khawaja said.

Khanna’s take on that was that Trump will become the president for all Americans. “As both President Obama and Hillary Clinton said that, ‘we all need to give the president-elect a chance to do what he needs to do,” Khanna said.

Dr. Sampat Shivangi of Mississippi, a longtime Republican activist and delegate to several Republican conventions, had a slightly different take. “I am not sure it is only Trump supporters that are causing street eruptions. It takes two hands to clap,

he said. “Unless Democratic Party group joins to oppose,

there will be no clash,” he said. But he conceded “wrong elements in the society” may have possibly taken an upper hand.

“I know that Trump went overboard but that is a way of mustering support of working White folks, and that energized his troupe and they made him the President,” Shivangi said, adding, “Trump has

mellowed now and is not a candidate but the President-elect. I know he is against radical Islamists and the whole nation supports Trump on this. So also his views on ISIS are supported by the country. No Muslim citizen has to worry as long as he doesn't have radical leanings,” Shivangi contended.