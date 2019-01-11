Tunnel to Towers Foundation raises $350K for family of Ronil Singh

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation has raised $350,000 to pay off the mortgage on the home of Indian American police officer Ronil Singh, who was shot and killed on the morning of December 26, 2018, during a traffic stop in Newman, California.

The Foundation will also give the family an additional $50,000 donation to help Singh’s 5-month-old son’s future education costs.

Singh emigrated from Fiji to the United States in 2003 to pursue his dreams of becoming a police officer, which came true in 2011 when he joined the Newman Police Department in California.

Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller traveled to Newman and met with Singh’s widow Anamika and his brother Reggie Singh.

“She expressed such tremendous relief that she will never have to worry about this mortgage again and that there is other money to help her son. She wanted to express her thanks to everyone who helped support her family in the wake of this tragedy,” Siller is quoted saying in a press release.

According to a press release, donations came in from all 50 states, as well as the UK, Canada, Armenia, Israel, Hong Kong, New Zealand and the Aland Islands.

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program was named after the fallen 9/11 firefighter Stephen Siller, and pays off the mortgages for the families left behind when a firefighter or police officer is killed under extraordinary circumstances in the line of duty, the press release added.