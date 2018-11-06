Tulsi Gabbard wishes everyone a Happy Diwali

Indian American Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), wished everyone a Happy Diwali in a video.

In the video, Gabbard is quoted saying the following:

Aloha and Namaste.

I’d like to wish you and your family a very Happy Diwali.

Diwali is such a special time of year where people all over the world are coming together to light their lamps in honor the return of Lord Ramachandra to His kingdom after many years in exile, and celebrate the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Unfortunately, in our world today, we find ourselves surrounded by darkness and divisiveness, based on race, gender, politics, or religion. We see political leaders and influencers, people in the media, unfortunately fomenting bigotry and hatred, for their own personal or political gain.

Rather than engaging in constructive dialogue, treating each other with respect, disagreeing without being disagreeable, too much of our public discourse is dominated by hatred, tribalism, and character assassination which unfortunately has also led to threats or acts of violence.

This is why it’s so important for every one of us to remember and to be inspired by the words of Dr Martin Luther King who said: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

But we must not mistake love for weakness. Because the truth is, there is no force more powerful than love.

It is love that drives a mother to run into a burning house to save her child; it is love that inspires first responders to run towards the fire to save people’s lives; it is love that gives courage to our troops who put their lives on the line to serve our country; and it is love that motivates every one of us to care for each other and for our planet.

So as we come together and light our lamps this year to celebrate Diwali, let us pray that the light of love and aloha in each of our hearts will burn brightly and that we share that light and love with everyone.

Jai Lord Ramachandra

Jai Sri Krishna