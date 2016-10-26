Trump’s Daughter-in-Law Praises Indian Community At Hindu Temple

By Ela Dutt

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Laura Trump, told a group of Indian-Americans she recognized their immigration concerns and lauded the community for its high education levels and high achieving youth.

Speaking to a group of some 50 Republicans at the Rajdhani Mandir in Chantilly, Virginia Oct. 25, Laura Trump said she recognized the problems Indians have with the immigration system, a person present at the meeting, told Desi Talk. Indians come to the country legally and find they have to wait longer while illegal immigrants walk across the border and may get a path to legalization, the wife of Eric Trump, the son of Donald Trump, said, according to Alok Srivastava, secretary of the temple, who was present at the meeting. There was also a cultural program with some children performing at the event. The visit lasted more than an hour according to Pandit Jagdish Sharma.

Laura Trump also noted how the U.S. ranked behind some 30 countries in terms of educational achievement and noted how well Indian kids perform at school. She said the U.S. should take the advice of Indian-Americans on how to advance the level of education and keep children focused on studies, and that Indians were role models and peace-loving people, Srivastava said giving the gist of the meeting and referred this correspondent to long-time Bharatiya Janata Party supporter and Greater Washington, D.C. businessman Shekhar Tiwari. Tiwari could not be reached by despite several attempts.

Laura Trump’s visit came after days of speculation and media reports that Donald Trump’s daughter, the star of his presidential campaign, Ivanka Trump, was scheduled to visit the temple Oct. 26. However, Pandit Sharma told Desi Talk, the mandir had not put out any information to that effect.”We were only told by the organizers that a female member of Donald Trump’s family will be visiting our temple on Oct. 26,” Sharma told Desi Talk. “I don’t know how Ivanka Trump’s name came into it because then it would require all kinds of security,” he added. The program was brought forward to Oct. 25 afternoon, at short notice, Sharma said. The organizers had rented a room below the temple where the meeting was held.

“It was a very good event,” Pandit Sharma said. “We gave her blessings when they were upstairs in the temple. We gifted a shawl, a chunni, and gave parsad,” to Laura Trump, he said in Hindi.

In an interview prior to the visit, Pandit Sharma said this was the first time that a politician was visiting the temple. “We only get followers.

It is not a political visit. It is a private visit. We are just happy someone is coming. We cannot invite politicians. We got a call from some local devotees who said she was around and would like to visit, ” Sharma added.