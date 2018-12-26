Trump sings bill to rename Virginia post office in honor of Capt. Humayun Khan

President Donald Trump has signed a bill to renames a post office in Charlottesville, Virginia after Capt. Humayun Khan, the soldier who died in a suicide bomb in Iraq on June 8, 2004.

The bill, which was introduced by Rep. Tom Garrett (R-Va) in July 2017 and passed by Congress earlier this month, renames the Barracks Road Shopping Center post office in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the “Captain Humayun Khan Post Office,” the New York Daily News reported.

Khan’s parents had a feud with then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016 after he stated during his campaign rallies that he would never welcome Muslims into the country when he is president, according to a Newsweek report.

According to a New York Post report, Khizr Khan, Capt. Khan’s father, spoke ill of Trump in a lengthy speech he delivered at the 2016 Democratic National Convention alongside his wife, in which he questioned whether Trump had even read the U.S. Constitution.

“While I feel deeply for the loss of his son, Mr. Khan, who has never met me, has no right to stand in front of millions of people and claim I have never read the Constitution, (which is false) and say many other inaccurate things,” Trump had said in a statement in response to Khan’s remarks.

Capt. Khan was 27, when he was killed in a suicide bomb in Iraq on June 8, 2004 while he was overseeing his soldiers, who survived the bombing.

He was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star, as well as a Purple Heart.