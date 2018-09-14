Trump nominates Indian American to key administration position

President Donald Trump has nominated Indian American Bimal Patel of Georgia to the position of Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Institutions.

According to a PTI report, Patel currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for the Financial Stability Oversight Council and prior to joining the U.S. Department of the Treasury, he was a partner and head of the Financial Advisory and Regulation practice of O’Melveny & Myers LLP in Washington, D.C.

Patel previously served as a senior advisor to Director Jeremiah O. Norton on the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

He was also an adjunct associate professor at Stanford University where he taught an undergraduate course on banking regulation.

Patel earned his B.A. from Stanford University, M.P.P. from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center.