Trump Meets Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Other Tech Titans

Arul Louis

Pushing his America First agenda, President-elect Donald Trump met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and 12 other technology titans on Dec. 14 in a bid to heal rifts and get them on board with his program of creating more jobs and increasing investments in the U.S.

Trump, who had slammed the technology sector during his campaign for exporting jobs and manufacturing overseas, hailed them as an “amazing group of people” at the start of the meeting in Trump Tower and

promised them, “I am here to help you folks do well.”

Nadella, who was accompanied by Microsoft President Brad Smith, refused to speak to reporters as he entered and left the Trump Tower. While people in the technology sector criticized Trump during the campaign mostly because of their perception of his social and immigration policies, Nadella was silent in public.

After the election, Nadella congratulated Trump in a post on LinkedIn. But in an implied criticism of the Trump campaign’s perceived rhetoric, he also wrote, “Our commitment to our mission and values are steadfast, and in particular fostering a diverse and inclusive culture.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was not invited to the meeting as CEO Larry Page and President Sergei Brin of Google’s holding company, Alphabet, were there. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg wasn’t there either and Sheryl Sandberg, the COO represented the company.

Others at the meeting included Apple’s Tim Cook, Tesla’s Elon Musk, IBM’s Ginni Rometti, Intel’s Brian Krzanich and Oracle’s Safra Catz.