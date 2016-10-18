‘Trump Loves Hindu’: In New Jersey, Some Hindus Love Him Back

By Ela Dutt

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, addressed an estimated crowd of 5,000 to 8,000 people mostly of Indian origin at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center in Edison Oct. 15. During the Bollywood themed event which lasted several hours and was billed as a fundraiser for victims of terror in Jammu & Kashmir state in India and in Bangladesh, Trump made a brief appearance and read his speech off teleprompters, calling India a “natural ally” and praising Indians and Hindus and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

U.S. media covered Trump’s speech which focused on bilateral relations with India, a welcome relief from the rising drum-beat the billionaire’s vulgar pronouncements on women.

“I am a big fan of Hindu and a big fan of India,” Trump said amid loud cheers from a crowd that according to the Washington Post, “comprised of many American citizens, but also many, who are at various stages along the path to citizenship, or just visiting from India.”

The event was organized by the Republican Hindu Coalition founded by Chicago businessman Shalabh Kumar, who is on Trump’s committee for outreach to Asian-Americans.

“There won’t be any relationship more important to us,” Trump said in his speech referring to India.

Trump’s ardent supporter A. D. Amar, founder of the PAC Indian-Americans for Trump, was at the rally. He told Desi Talk the event was “very critical” for Indian-Americans and showed how they had “come of age.” Bollywood’s popularity, he said was another symbol of that. “It shows Indian culture and its growing dominance in the United States.” Amar also said he saw “a substantial number” of white people at the event.

According to the Washington Post, there was a “smattering” of whites at the Bollywood inspired political show. Of the more than 24 attendees the Post interviewed at the event, more than half will not be voting in the Nov. 8 election because they were not American citizens yet.

Amar expressed skepticism about the accusations made by numerous women, that Trump had groped and kissed them against their will. Amar dismissed Trump’s own words as “Guy talk” that men indulge in privately, “Just like ‘Girl Talk’.”

Many who came for the event, were there to see Bollywood performers, according to news reports. They enjoyed two hours of dance and song before Trump made his appearance. “That cinematic masala, or verve, is what many said made the event alluring – not Trump,” the Washington Post reported.

“I am here to see Prabhudeva,” green card holder Kashyap Patel, 29, told the Post, referring to a renowned Bollywood dancer with Michael Jackson moves. “I think most people came for entertainment purposes. My focus is to see Prabhudeva and then leave,” said Patel.

That was not the reason why Dr. Rajashree Kantha-Bhatnagar, a family physician in Bergen County, N.J. and member of the Republican Hindu Coalition, came for. “I have converted,” she told Desi Talk. In the U.S. for the last 24 years, Kantha-Bhatnagar was a Democrat until recently. She now believes Trump will be “tough” against “radical Islamic terrorists.”

“Trump was the first to distinguish between Hindus and non-Hindus,” Kantha-Bhatnagar said. “He has teased out the nuances very well,” she added. “Maybe everybody was not there for Trump,” she conceded, “But they ended up standing and clapping for him for a long time,” she said.

“Let me start by stating right up front that if I’m elected president, the Indian and Hindu community will have a true friend in the White House. That, I can guarantee you,” Trump said. Before speaking Trump participated in the traditional Indian lamp lighting ceremony.

Organizers targeted Edison and surrounding Middlesex County not only because of the large concentration of Indian-Americans, but also because “Many residents of the area also are staunch supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Modi,” the Indo Asian News Service reported. Flyers given out to attendees at the rally showed Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Indian Congress Party leader Sonia Gandhi portrayed as demons joining hands to “frame” Modi over the 2002 riots in Gujarat.

The Bollywood routines drew on a national security theme featuring a terror attack, a mock execution by masked men with fake machine guns, a scene where actors took the U.S. pledge of allegiance and sang the national anthem. “It was deceptive the way they built it up as a Bollywood charity concert,” Amit Jani, the New Jersey representative of South Asians for Hillary told Desi Talk. “I spoke to several people who came to the concert and they said they did not know it was a political event,” Jani added.

Social media comments ridiculed Trump’s speech.

“Hindus for Trump” is a cheap copy of the great 17th century movement called “Brahmins for Aurangzeb,” tweeted @GabbarSingh.

“Trump shifted our parliament to Mumbai last night. The greatest builder ever!” tweeted @rofiGandhi about Trump’s mixed up reference to the terror attack on the Indian Parliament in Delhi and the 2006 Mumbai terror attack which killed more than 120 people, 6 of them Americans.

The mixed messaging meant to show a synergy between Trump’s pronouncements on terror and the seeming sensitivity of Indian-American concern over terrorism, may not do much for Trump’s falling poll numbers and favorability ratings even within the community.

According to the latest survey by the non-partisan National Asian American Survey, Trump barely makes it to double digits among Indian-American registered voters. With his favorability rating at 11 percent, he is way behind Clinton’s 71 percent. The Oct. 5 report entitled “Asian American Voices In the 2016 Election,” further showed that in the category “Presidential Vote Choice among Asian American Registered Voters, with “leaners”, Indian-Americans by a massive margin, chose Clinton (70 percent) with just 7 percent choosing Trump.

“Most of the Indian-Americans in our survey were Hindus,” Karthick Ramakrishnan, professor at the University of California, Riverside, and director and principal investigator of the survey, told Desi Talk, adding that Trump also has very high “unfavorable” ratings in the community. The survey showed a 79 percent ‘unfavorable’ rating for the billionaire among Indian-Americans registered voters, compared to 23 percent for Clinton.

“Even this spring he had a very high unfavorable rating,” Ramakrishnan said. “So things haven’t improved for Trump among Indian-Americans over time,” he emphasized.

Even as the Bollywood extravaganza was being launched, Democratic leaders of New Jersey, joined by Indian-American Clinton activists protested outside the convention center. Holding signs saying “Dump Trump,” the anti-Trump protestors also held a press conference attended by some 50 members of New Jersey’s South Asian community and more than 15 elected and party officials including Congressman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., Democratic Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, Monmouth County Democratic Chair Vin Gopal, and several Muslim activists. Pallone condemned Trump’s rhetoric on Muslims and said it did not represent the views of South Asians or the American people as a whole. The protest was organized by South Asians for Hillary and the South Asian American Caucus.

“We wanted to show that Trump did not speak for us as a whole – whether it is the Hindu community or the 3.4 million Indian-Americans around the country,” Jani told Desi Talk.