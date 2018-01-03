Trump goes after Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin now

President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning that “Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid [sic], Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others.”

According to ABC News, the tweet came after the State Department released a cache of Abedin’s emails which became a part of the 2016 presidential campaign when the FBI announced that investigators would have to re-examine Clinton’s use of a private email server, just days before the election.

It was later determined that Abedin had forwarded some emails to personal devices which she used along with her then-husband, former Rep. Anthony Weiner.

On Dec. 29, the State Department released 139 emails and documents of Abedin’s, including five that were marked classified, but only after they were initially sent or received however, before releasing the emails, the State Department reviewed them and labeled them as “confidential.”

In his testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee in May last year, former FBI Director James Comey said that Abedin appeared to have a “regular practice” of forwarding classified emails to Weiner and that she would send them to him so he could print them out as “a matter of convenience,” though the FBI was not able to prove that Abedin had any criminal intent by doing so.

“We didn’t have any indication she had a sense what she was doing was in violation of the law,” Comey said.

Trump has now taken full control of the Justice Department and told the New York Times “I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department,” while he was in Mar-a-Lago over the holidays.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders addressed the tweet in a briefing on Tuesday afternoon saying “obviously the facts of that case are very disturbing and I think the president wants to make clear that he doesn’t feel that anyone should be above the law. In terms of any investigation, that would be something the Department of Justice would need to decide and I would refer you to them on whether or not they move forward.”

Nick Merrill, Clinton’s former campaign communications director issued a statement to ABC News slamming the tweet.

“Whenever Donald Trump needs a distraction, he runs the same, reliable play – tweet something about the Clintons or their associates. As Americans know all too well, there already was an investigation into all things email with no wrongdoing found by anyone. A year into his presidency, you would think Donald Trump would be focused on being president — or at least on his own legal problems.”