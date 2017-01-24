Trump Calls India “True Friend”, Invites Modi To Visit Later This Year

superadmin

United States President Donald Trump, during a call with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jan. 24, emphasized that the United States considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world.

The two leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India in broad areas such as the economy and defense. They also discussed security in the region of South and Central Asia, according to a White House readout on the call.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Modi resolved that the United States and India stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism,” the White House said, adding that President Trump looked forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in the United States later this year.