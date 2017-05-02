True actor is known to face challenges with ease: Pratima

IANS, Posted On : May 2, 2017 4:59 pm

Actress Pratima Kannan likes to challenge herself with her projects, and says a true artiste knows how to face challenges with ease. The actress is currently seen as an antagonist named Dhanua in BIG Magic’s mythological show “Shaurya Veer Eklavya Ki Gatha”.

“Each role comes with its own demands and as an actress you have to be ready to take up the dare. The character of Dhanua is grey in nature, yet has many layers attached to it which needs to be excelled at finely…But a true actor is known to face challenges with ease, and I am happy to be a part of this show,” Pratima said in a statement.

She added: “It is challenging to essay Dhanua and I had to meticulously prepare for the role right from diction to my body language to the dialogue delivery.”

The actress is happy to get a positive response to her negative role.

“Usually the audience does not like grey characters, but I am glad that people have been admiring my work as in this show. It is very rare that you get to see appreciation and love showering on a grey character,” she said.