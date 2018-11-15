TRS Mission Campaign headquarters launched in New Jersey

TRS-USA team under the leadership of Srinivas Ganagoni, the TRS-USA Convener, launched a war room for TRS Mission – Call Campaign (TRSMISSION.COM) in New Jersey with all the active TRS core team members to make calls and participate in the election campaign in Telangana.

Mahesh Bigala, the NRI TRS Coordinator, participated in the launching event through a Skype call and provided the required guidelines and instructions on how to register and make a call to the voters in Telangana.

He recommended the volunteers to explain the types of development activities such as Aasara pensions scheme, unemployment benefit, Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubaarak, Raithu Bandu, and many more developmental activities in terms of drinking water and irrigation project such as Mission Bageeratha and Mission Kakateeya.

The TRS core committee members include Convenor Srinivas Ganagoni, Adivisor Ravi Dhannapuneni, NJ State In-charge Mahesh Pogaku, Media In-charge Devender Reddy, NJ City In-charge Ram Mohan Chinna, Sai Somisetty, Arun Marakala, Srinivas, Ram Mohan, Sagar, Madhu and Sreekanth, who all participated in the inaugural meeting.

The volunteers dedicated and pledged their support and willingness in the call campaign from the TRS campaign headquarters in New Jersey.

In addition to New Jersey, TRS campaign war rooms were started in Pennsylvania and Delaware under the leadership of Sreedhar Gudala and Bhasker Pinna with their local teams and they all will help making calls to win TRS in the upcoming elections.