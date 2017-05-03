Tribute to legendary singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan held in Chicago

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : May 3, 2017 7:34 pm

Hoffman Estates, IL – A musical extravaganza celebrating the life of renowned Pakistani qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan who crossed boundaries to become known to many mainstream Americans, was held April 29th in Chicago, to celebrate the maestro’s 20th death anniversary.

Who better to present the heartfelt tribute than his nephew, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who performed before a packed house at the Sears Center Arena. He repertoire was wide ranging — from qawwali, Sufi, and classical to Bollywood music, including his hit numbers.

“It was just one, simply a magical musical evening which blew away our mind and touched our souls,” Krishna Bansal, who attended the event with a large group of friends, is quoted saying in a press release.

“His mellifluous voice had the audience dancing, with every song ending in cheers. Not even, there was a single moment when audience took their eyes off from stage. I was so engrossed with Ustad singing and his melodious voice,” said Neelu Ganji, another member of the audience.

The musicians accompanying Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan were masters on their own instruments – the tabla, saxophone, and other percussion instruments. The team performed for more thanr 3.5 hours, organizers said.

“All the performers were very gifted and talented musicians who masterfully brought out the voices and souls of their instruments,” said Sobia Hameed another fan. “With their music, they transformed daily life into an extraordinary experience. I felt engaged, invigorated, and alive, excited and at the same time very calm.”

Neeti Gupta, one of the organizers of the event said “At the end of the concert, I was not tired but in fact very refreshed. Listening to his music and singing is like reaching Nirvana.”

“We thank you Chicago for so much love and making this a very successful show,” Monty Syed, of Live Bollywood Shows, the promoter of the show, is quoted saying in the release. He thanked the volunteers who made the concert a success. Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be performing in San Francisco on May 12, and New York on May 14.