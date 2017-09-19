Tri-state dance troupe enthralls UN delegates

Dancers and musicians from the well-known tri-state organization, Surati, performed before some 800 delegates and dignitaries from around the world at the United Nations Sept. 8, for the event ‘India @70’ celebrating 70 years of India’s independence.

The performance featured 15 dancers and musicians who performed Indian classical, folk, martial arts, Bollywood as well as hip-hop, jazz, Afro-fusion, Flamenco and other world music and dance genres.

The program was hosted by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

The performances were designed to highlight the various genres of Indian dance and music as well as art forms from all over the world, to drive home the universality of dance and music, and demonstrating the goodwill and camaraderie between nations.

“We feel fortunate to have been hand-picked to showcase authentic Indian performing arts and world music and dance in all it’s diversity, for this momentous occasion at this prestigious venue,” said Rimli Roy, Founder and Artistic Director of Surati, who

conceptualized and directed the performances.