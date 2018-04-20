Travel deals: Unlimited drinks on Caribbean cruises and fare sale to Frankfurt

Land

Honua Kai Resort & Spa, on Kaanapali Beach on Maui, is offering up to 55 percent off rates during the resort’s final phase of construction. The Hard Hat Savings promo ranges from $291 for a one-bedroom (normally $611) to $423 a night for a two-bedroom (was $987). Use promo code HARDHAT. Add about 18 percent tax and $35 daily resort fee. The deal will last as long as the construction. Info: 855-718-5789, honuakai.com/en-us

St. George’s Caye Resort, in Belize, is offering a $500 credit for stays through Aug. 31. A private, thatched overwater cabana starts at $468 a night for two people and includes daily breakfast, lunch and four-course dinner; daily rum punch; use of nonmotorized watersports items, such as kayaks and paddle boards; airport transfers; and taxes. Five-night minimum required. Request promo code WP18. Info: 800-813-8498, belizeislandparadise.com

Stonewall Resort, a lakeside property in Roanoke, W.Va., is offering a Tax Relief Package with 25 percent off nightly rates. For example, a weekend night in early June starts at about $156 (plus $35 taxes and fees), a savings of about $60. Also, receive two Stonewall Outfitters Passes for $22, a savings of $8. The passes cover the use of the resort’s kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, paddle boats and bicycles for one day. Stay through June 30; book by April 23. Info: 888-278-8150, stonewallresort.com/near_jackson_lake/taxrelief

Sea

Cunard has launched a Spring Sales Event for bookings made by April 30. The promo applies to select sailings in 2018 and 2019. For example, the transatlantic cruise departing New York for Southampton, England, on June 6 starts at $1,099 per person double for an inside cabin, a savings of $400. Add $76 in port charges. Also, book a Princess Grill or Queens Grill suite and receive complimentary drinks and paid gratuities. Info: 800-728-6273, cunard.com/cruise-deals/sale

Save more than $250 per person with MSC Cruises’ Drinks on Us promotion for Caribbean cruises departing through 2019. Receive a selection of unlimited alcoholic (beer, wine, mixed drinks, etc.) and nonalcoholic drinks (juices, soda, water) on MSC Seaside, MSC Divina and MSC Meraviglia cruises departing from New York or Miami. You must book any stateroom category with a Bella, Fantastica or Wellness experience. A 15 percent service charge is additional. Info: 844-311-6465, msccruisesusa.com/en-us/Cruise-Deals/Drinks-On-Us.aspx

Air

Lufthansa has a sale on nonstop flights from Newark, to Frankfurt. The fare starts at $739 round trip, including taxes. Depart through May 10 and return by Nov. 10. Ten-day advance purchase required. Round-trip fare from Washington starts at about $1,160. Book by April 26 at lufthansa.com/us/en/germany-special-fare-offer

Package

Azores Airlines is offering a seven-night package to Sao Miguel Island in the Azores. The trip starts at $1,149 (plus $185 tax) and includes nonstop flights from Providence, R.I., to Ponta Delgada, seven nights’ lodging at Villa Nova Hotel, breakfasts and full-day island tour with lunch. Depart Sept. 1, 14 or 21. Air from Washington to Providence runs about $124. Priced from Washington, the package costs about $1,500. Book by calling 774-365-5405. Info: azores-adventures.com

