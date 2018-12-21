Travel deals: Unlimited drinks on Caribbean cruises and an airfare sale to the West Coast

Land

With Contiki, a travel operator for 18- to 35-year-olds, save 15 percent on a dozen trips around the world, including to Costa Rica, Egypt, New Zealand and Australia. For example, the seven-day Kenyan Highlights trip starts at $1,532 per person double, a savings of $227, and includes six nights’ accommodations in a Nairobi hotel and safari lodges, 16 meals, air-conditioned transport, game drives; excursions, such as a visit to the elephant orphanage sanctuary; and taxes. Depart May through December 2019. Book by Jan. 3. Info: 866-266-8454, contiki.com/us/en

Save 20 percent at Bianca Sands, a luxury resort on Grace Bay in Turks & Caicos. With the Make Waves discount, a one-bedroom suite starts at $623 a night, including taxes, down from $779. Three-night minimum stay required. Rate includes WiFi, private beach access and resort amenities. Valid Jan. 6-Feb. 5. Info: 877-380-5750, biancasandsongracebay.com

YO1 Wellness Center in New York’s Catskills is offering 25 percent off stays of at least four nights. A four-night vacation starts at $2,834 per person, including taxes and fees; usual rate starts at $3,779. Two people sharing a room pay $4,429, down from $5,905. Rate includes meals, personal wellness consultation and all therapies, including Ayurveda, naturopathy and yoga. Valid through March 15; book by Dec. 31. Info: 855-200-6004, www.yo1.com

Sea

MSC Cruises is offering unlimited drinks and free WiFi worth more than $550 per person. The All-In deal applies to 2018-2020 cruises in the Eastern and Western Caribbean and Canada and New England. Choose from itineraries on the MSC Seaside, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Divina and MSC Armonia. The unlimited drink package includes Heineken draft beer on all cruises, as well as bottled Miller Lite on Caribbean cruises from Miami; select house wines by the glass, house spirits and cocktails; nonalcoholic cocktails, soft drinks and juices; bottled water; and hot drinks. The free WiFi includes the standard Internet package, which varies by ship. Prices vary. For example, the seven-night Caribbean, Cuba and Antilles cruise departing Miami on May 11 starts at $686 per person double, including taxes and fees. Book by March 31. Info: 877-665-4655 msccruisesusa.com/en-us

Book a South Pacific cruise with Paul Gauguin Cruises and receive a shipboard credit of $250 for balcony staterooms and $400 for veranda and suite staterooms. The credit can be used for such extras as spa treatments, shopping and shore excursions. The deal applies to most 2019 and 2020 sailings and can be combined with an ongoing promotion featuring half-price rates and free airfare from Los Angeles. Book by Dec. 31. Info: 800-848-6172, pgcruises.com

Air

Alaska Airlines has sale fares from Reagan National, Washington Dulles and BWI Marshall to the West Coast. For example, nonstop flights from BWI Marshall to Los Angeles start at $216 round trip, with taxes; other airlines are matching, but fare typically starts at about $290. Travel Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday through March 13. Twenty-one-day advance purchase required. Book by Jan. 7 at www.alaskaair.com

Package

With Southwest Vacations, save $125 per reservation and receive hotel discounts of up to 30 percent on trips to Las Vegas. For example, a four-night trip in March starts at $403 per person double and includes round-trip nonstop air from BWI Marshall, four nights at the Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower and taxes. Priced separately, the trip costs about $160 more. Deal applies to packages of at least four nights at more than 100 hotels. Travel through Aug. 4. Book by Dec. 25 using promo code 125VEGAS at southwestvacations.com

THE WASHINGTON POST