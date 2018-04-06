Travel deals: Summer fare sale to London and $520 off an Italy package

Land

EF Go Ahead Tours wants you to enjoy your tax return with savings of up to $300 on all 2018 trips around the world. For example, the 10-day Alaska’s National Parks: Denali & the Kenai Fjords tour departing July 20 costs $2,999 per person double, down from $3,299. The tour includes eight nights in hotels; daily breakfasts, one lunch and three dinners; four guided tours; motor coach transportation; and taxes. Book by April 23 by calling 877-620-7785 and request promo code April2018. Info: goaheadtours.com

Kenwood Inn & Spa in Sonoma Valley has a reopening special following the devastating wildfires in California Wine Country. The Passport to Spring package starts at $311 per night and includes a $50 spa treatment credit per person, bottle of wine and Sonoma Passport for two, with deals at more than 60 wineries ($59 value). Add 14 percent tax and $35 resort fee. Stay Sunday to Thursday, through June 28. Info: 800-353-6966, kenwoodinn.com

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach on Florida’s West Coast is offering a Tax Day deal with s avings of up to 30 percent. Rates vary. For example, a two-night midweek stay in late April starts at about $536 per couple, including taxes, a savings of $287. The Escape Tax-tics promo also includes a 20 percent discount on spa services, plus a free drink and appetizer at the hotel’s lobby bar. Stay April 17 (Tax Day) till June 30, except May 25-27 blackout dates. Book by May 25. Info: 727-281-9500, wyndhamgrandclearwater.com/offers

Sea

Seabourn is offering a sale with upgrades and shipboard credits. For example, on the 10-night Canadian Maritimes & New England cruise departing Boston on Oct. 11, book an ocean-view suite for $4,999 per person double, plus $385 in taxes, and receive an upgrade to a veranda suite — a savings of about $500. Also, receive a $300 shipboard credit per suite. Book the Extraordinary Opportunity Event by June 12. The deal applies to 24 voyages in 2018 and 2019. Info: 866-755-5619, seabourn.com

Air

Virgin Atlantic has a sale on flights from Washington Dulles to London Heathrow. Round-trip fare starts at $680, including taxes, for Economy Light (some restrictions apply, such as no free checked bag) and $770 for Economy Classic. Depart June 23-Aug. 21 and return Aug. 8-Sept. 9. Book by April 26; minimum Sunday night stay required. Other airlines are matching, but summer travel to London can often cost more than $1,000. Info: virginatlantic.com/us/en

Turkish Airlines has sale fares from Washington Dulles to 10 cities in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. For example, the round-trip fare to Barcelona starts at $781, including taxes; the fare on other airlines starts at about $950. Restrictions include three-day advance purchase. Book by April 26 at turkishairlines.com Travel by May 15.

Package

Save $520 on Gate 1 Travel’s Romantic Italy tour. The 11-night package starts at $3,309 per person double for the July 2 departure. Tour includes round-trip air from New York to Milan, with return from Naples; 11 nights’ lodging; 18 meals; guided tours; airport transfers; and taxes. Book by April 15. Use promo code WPECTY520. Info: 800-682-333, gate1travel.com/europe/italy/2018/escorted/italy-tours-13dromit18.aspx

