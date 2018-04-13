Travel deals: Southwest nonstop airfare sale and $500 off Cuba packages

Land

More than 40 Hilton hotels in New York City and New Jersey are offering half-off rates for Sunday stays , plus other perks. For example, at the Millennium Hilton New York Downtown, pay $564 for a Friday and Saturday night stay in May and $144 for Sunday. Add $115 in taxes per night. The deal also includes a $15 taxi credit through Curb, a taxi app; 15 percent off Roundabout Theatre Company tickets; and restaurant deals, such as 50 percent off a bottle of wine at BLT Steak and 20 percent off a three-course meal at Lincoln Ristorante. Book by Oct. 25; stay by Oct. 27. Arrive Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday; minimum three-night stay must include a Saturday and Sunday night. Info: travel.hilton.com/en_us/offers/savor-nyc-weekend

Book six nights and receive a free seventh night at Cayo Espanto, a private island off the coast of San Pedro, Belize. With the One Free Day in Paradise, for instance, a week in the two-person Casa Solana villa in July costs $11,123, including taxes — a savings of $1,495. Rate includes personal butler service; three personalized meals per day and favorite snacks; rack bar drinks, beer, sodas, fruit juice and bottled water; daily boat launch to and from San Pedro; and all nonmotorized activities. Book May 1-20; stay May 20-Jan. 6, including holidays. The island sleeps a maximum of 18 guests. Use promo code FREENIGHT. Info: 888-666-4282, aprivateisland.com

With G Adventures, save up to 20 percent on select U.S. road trips. The deal applies to 29 itineraries: 20 designed for 18-to-30-something travelers and nine classic trips open to all ages. For example, the age-restricted Music, Mountains & Monuments tour from New York to New Orleans starts at $799 per person, a savings of $430. The May 5 trip includes five nights of camping accommodations, one night in a hostel, 11 meals, tour guides, entrance fees, transportation in a tech-friendly 22-passenger bus and taxes. Book by April 30. Info: 888-800-4100, www.gadventures.com/usa-sale

Intrepid Travel has a sale on select Western Australia trips, with buy-one-get-one-free deals for couples and a 35 percent discount for solo travelers. For example, the Broome to Perth Overland trip starts at $952 per couple; solo travelers pay $619, a $333 savings. Price includes nine nights’ lodging in campgrounds, hostels and cabins; 28 meals; park entrance fees; transport via four-wheel-drive vehicle; guide; and taxes. Travel through June 30. Book by April 30 by calling 800-970-7299. Info: www.intrepidtravel.com/us/west-coast-sale

Sea

Save $3,000 on an Alaska cruise with Offshore Outpost Expeditions. The seven-night cruise, which sails from Whittier to Cordova (or reverse itinerary), costs $5,900 per person double. Price includes three daily meals, snacks and beverages; use of ad­ven­ture sports gear, including kayaks; one night’s lodging in Anchorage; round-trip airport transfers; and taxes. Depart May 27 and June 3, 10, 17 or 24. Book by April 30 with promo code WASHPOST34. Info: 877-460-9757, offshore-outpost.com

Air

Southwest has a sale on nonstop flights for travel through June 13 and from Aug. 21 to Oct. 31. For example, round-trip air from Reagan National to Providence, R.I., starts at $98, with taxes; fare on other airlines starts at $136. For domestic routes, fly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Holiday blackout dates apply; 21-day advance purchase required. Book by April 19 at www.southwest.com

Package

Save up to $500 on Friendly Planet Travel’s 2019 trips to Cuba. For example, the Authentic Havana & the Scenic Vinales Valley tour is $2,499 per person double and includes round-trip air from Miami to Havana; four nights in a bed-and-breakfast in Havana; two nights’ hotel in Vinales; 15 meals; motorcoach transport; educational exchange program with entrance fees; official authorizations, including visa fees; health insurance; airport transfers; tour guide; and taxes. Book by June 28 for the $400 early-booking discount and by May for the additional $100 savings. Use promo code WPCUBA. Round-trip fare from Washington to Miami starts at about $260. Info: 800-555-5765, friendlyplanet.com/wpcuba

THE WASHINGTON POST