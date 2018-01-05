Travel deals: Southwest fare sale and up to 50 percent off Bermuda hotels

Land

Save 45 percent on stays of least three nights at Azul Beach Resort Sensatori Jamaica by Karisma, on Negril’s Seven Mile Beach. Nightly rates start at $303 per person and include a la carte dining, premium alcoholic beverages, full-service concierge, 24-hour room service and taxes. Regular rates are from $549. Book by Jan. 31; travel through March 31. Info: 866-KARISMA, azulbeachresorts.com

Receive up to $300 in resort credits at Atlantis, on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The Warm Up Your Winter sale starts at $229 a night and includes daily breakfast for two and a resort credit ranging from $50 to $300. The amount is based on hotel and length of stay. For example, spend seven nights at the Royal Towers or the Reef to earn the $300 perk. Book by Jan. 15; travel by Dec. 23. Blackout dates apply. Info: 800-ATLANTIS, atlantisbahamas.com/specials

With Bermuda’s Pink Sale, save up to 50 percent at 11 hotels and resorts. For example, two nights at the Fairmont Southampton in April starts at $581, including continental breakfast and taxes; two-night minimum required. A two-night stay typically starts at $898. Book by Jan. 23; travel through April 30 and Sept. 5-Dec. 31. Restrictions vary by property. Info: gotobermuda.com/pinksale

Sea

Poseidon Expeditions is offering reduced airfare on its seven-night West Greenland & Disko Bay cruise departing May 30. Round-trip flight costs $499 from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Nuuk, Greenland, with return from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland — a savings of about $911. Cruise starts at $5,695 per person double, including taxes. Info: 347-801-2610, poseidonexpeditions.com

Air

Turkish Airlines has sale fares from Washington Dulles to Rome. Round-trip flights start at $730, including taxes. Depart by May 15. Fare on other airlines starts at $816. Book by Jan. 28 at turkishairlines.com

Southwest has a sale on nonstop flights booked by

Jan. 25. For example, round-trip fare from BWI Marshall to Atlanta starts at $126, with taxes; round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., starts at $142. Twenty-one-day advance purchase required. Travel dates and days vary by destination. For domestic routes, travel any day but Friday and Sunday (with exceptions) from Jan. 23 through May 23. Other airlines are matching. Info: southwest.com

Package

Save $200 per person on Gate 1 Travel’s Ecuador & Amazon Adventure. The seven-night trip starts at $1,249 per person double for the April 13 and May 4 departures. Package includes round-trip air from Miami to Quito, Ecuador; seven nights’ lodging; 17 meals; motorcoach transport; sightseeing tours and guide; airport transfers; and taxes. Purchased separately, round-trip air from Washington to Miami starts at about $180. Book by Jan. 12. Use promo code WPCEAZA200. Info: 800-682-3333, gate1travel.com

