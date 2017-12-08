Travel deals: Ski Snowmass for the 1967 price, and an airfare sale to Mexico City

Land

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Snowmass ski resort in Colorado is selling lift tickets for the same price as on opening day. To score the 1967 price of $6.50, book at least one night at a Stay Aspen Snowmass property. Prices vary. For example, a Viceroy Snowmass studio that sleeps two costs $559 per night, with taxes. Valid only on Dec. 15. Ski tickets normally start at $155. In addition, several bars and restaurants are offering $19.67 and $50 prix-fixe menus. Info: stayaspensnowmass.com/specials/celebrate-snowmass-50th-anniversary

The Emerson Resort & Spa, in New York’s Catskills, has winter packages with a free third night, spa credit and discounted lift tickets. The Ski, Spa & Stay Midweek starts at $595 for three nights for two guests and includes a free third night, $100 spa credit, discounted Belleayre lift ticket vouchers for $32 each ($56 if purchased at ski resort), Hunter lift ticket vouchers for $50 each (normally $75) and taxes. Valid Sunday-Thursday as long as the ski mountains are open. The Ski, Spa & Stay Weekends deal starts at $540, a savings of 20 percent, and includes two nights’ lodging, $100 spa voucher, Belleayre lift ticket for $47 (vs. $68), Hunter lift ticket for $64 (vs. $85) and taxes. Stay Friday-Saturday through December. Blackout holiday dates apply. Info: 845-688-2828, emersonresort.com

Ski resorts in 19 states are offering special deals in January to celebrate Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month. For example, on every Tuesday, Jack Frost/Big Boulder in Blakeslee, Pa., is offering a Learn to Ski/Ride Package for participants ages 13 and older for $25. The package, which includes lesson, equipment rental and beginner lift ticket, usually is $80. Info: skiandsnowboardmonth.org/special-programs/special-offers

Sea

Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering shipboard credits of up to $500 for select staterooms on its 2018 and 2019 South Pacific sailings. For example, a category C or D stateroom on a seven-night Tahiti & Society Islands cruise qualifies for a $250 credit; a category B or above stateroom on a 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus voyage receives $500. Prices vary. For example, a balcony stateroom on the seven-night Tahiti & Society Islands cruise departing May 12 starts at $7,195 per person double (plus $139 port charges); price includes round-trip airfare from Los Angeles. Book by Dec. 31. Info: 800-848-6172, pgcruises.com/BGE2017

Air

Aeromexico has sale fares from Washington Dulles to Mexico City starting at $406 round trip. Travel through March 15. Other airlines are matching. Seven-day minimum stay required. Book by Dec. 10 at aeromexico.com

Alaska Airlines has a sale on flights from Washington to the West Coast. For example, round-trip air from Reagan National to Los Angeles starts at $276; air from Washington Dulles to Seattle starts at $316, including taxes. Book by Dec. 11 at alaskaair.com; 21-day advance purchase required. Travel Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from Jan. 9-Feb. 14. Other airlines are matching.

Package

Monograms is discounting four March departures of a six-night trip to Italy by more than $400 per person. The package now starts at $1,699 per person double and includes round-trip air from Washington to Rome, with return from Venice; two nights at NH Collection Giustiniano in Rome; two nights at the Athenaeum Personal Hotel in Rome; two nights at Hotel Abbazia in Venice; high-speed train from Rome to Florence and from Florence to Venice; breakfasts; several tours; airport transfers; and taxes. Book by Dec. 31. Info: 866-270-9841, www.monograms.com/Booking/Monograms/Wanderlist.aspx

THE WASHINGTON POST