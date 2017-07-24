Travel deals: Save up to 40 percent on last-minute river cruises in France

Sea

With Avalon Waterways, save up to 40 percent on select last-minute cruises on the Seine, Rhone and Saone rivers in France. For example, four August departures of the Paris-to-Normandy cruise, which sails round trip from Paris, start at $1,889 per person double (plus $168 port charges), a savings of $1,260. Info: 877-797-8791, www.avalonwaterways.com/special-offers/select-departures/suite-savings.

Save 40 percent on the Aug. 28 departure of Adventure Life’s Iceland, Greenland and Baffin Island: Arctic Circle Traverse cruise. The 18-day voyage, which travels from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Ottawa, starts at $7,737 per person double for a Category F cabin; the usual rate is $12,895. Price includes all onboard meals, shore landings per daily program, and taxes and port charges. Add $695 for the mandatory transfer package, which includes one night’s hotel in Reykjavik with breakfast, one night’s hotel in Ottawa and charter flights from Reykjavik to Akureyri and from Iqaluit to Ottawa. Info: 406-541-2677, www.adventure-life.com.

Land

Mahekal Beach Resort in Mexico’s Playa del Carmen is celebrating National Hammock Day with 30 percent savings. The Swing in the Sun deal starts at $200 a night (plus 19 percent tax) for a palapa-style bungalow and includes breakfast and lunch or dinner daily, a round of daily signature cocktails and use of hammocks on private open-air patios. In addition, stay more than six nights and receive a $150 credit for use at the resort. Three-night minimum required. Book by July 31 and travel Aug. 8-June 28. Info: 877-235-4452, mahekalbeachresort.com

Save 15 percent on 2017 prices on select Busabout European itineraries in 2018. For example, the Ultimate Balkan Adventure trip departing June 9 starts at $1,045 per adult single or double (a savings of $184) and from $994 for students with ID (a discount of $175). The trip includes motorcoach transport; 14 nights’ lodging in hostels and guesthouses with breakfasts in Croatia, Greece, Albania, Bosnia, Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro; several tours; and taxes. Book by Sept. 30 using code PREVIEW2018. Info: 877-668-4328, busabout.com/preview-2018

Air

United Airlines has sale fares from Washington Dulles to several domestic destinations, including Atlanta and Phoenix. For example, nonstop flights to Denver start at $156 round trip for basic economy and from $196 for economy. Other airlines are matching, but fares typically start at $217 and $257, respectively. Basic fare allows only one personal item onboard and seats are automatically assigned. Travel Aug. 22-Dec. 16, except Fridays and Sundays and select blackout dates. Book by July 27 at www.united.com

Package

Sourced Adventures is offering a Northern Lights trip to Iceland for not much more than the hotel alone. The five-day trip starts at $799 per person double and includes round-trip air from BWI Marshall on WOW, four nights at the Hotel Cabin or a similar standard hotel in Reykjavik, daily breakfast and northern lights tour. Sign up for an additional $50 off. Four nights at Hotel Cabin typically costs $668 for two guests. Select departures October through April. Info: 888-684-5571, www.sourcedadventures.com

World Spree has several spaces available on a trip to India that includes two days at the Pushkar Camel Fair. Pay $2,049 per person double for the Oct. 27 departure and $2,099 for the Oct. 22 trip. The tour includes round-trip air from New York to Delhi; nine nights’ hotel in Delhi, Jaipur, Ranthambore and Agra, plus two nights in a luxury tented village near the fair; daily breakfast, six lunches and six dinners; ground transportation; tours with entrance fees, including tiger drives in Ranthambore National Park; airport transfers; and taxes. Priced separately, air and lodging alone cost about $1,995. Info: 866-652-5656, worldspree.com

