Travel deals: Save $320 per person on a tour of Greece, plus free nights on select cruises

Land

The Hilton properties in Hawaii are offering discounted rates at 10 hotels on four islands: the Big Island, Oahu, Maui and Kauai. Hilton Honors members receive 30 percent off the standard rate; nonmembers receive 25 percent off. Savings vary. For example, at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, a king bed resort-view room now starts at $235, including taxes, for members and from $248 for nonmembers; regular prices are $317. Book by Sunday; stay Aug. 1-Nov. 30. Rates at Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, are valid through Oct. 31. Info: hiltonhawaii.com/Sale.

Mahekal Beach Resort, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, has a slew of savings, including 20 percent off rates. The Summer Sale promo starts at $215 a night, down from $272. Add 19 percent tax. Stay four nights and receive a $150 resort credit. Travel July 1-Oct. 3; two-night minimum required. Kids eat free. Book by June 30. Info: 877-235-4452, mahekalbeachresort.com.

Save 20 percent at Pacifica Hotels properties in California through Sept. 30. The Summer of Love promotion is being offered at the collection of 22 independent hotels and inns from San Francisco to San Diego. For example, a midweek July stay at Half Bay Moon Lodge, a half-hour south of San Francisco, starts at $207, including taxes — a savings of $51. Book at pacificahotels.com/specials/summeroflove and use promo code LOVE17.

Sea

Azamara Club Cruises is offering free nights on select cruises. With the Nights on Us promo, book a cruise of at least nine nights and receive two free nights. Cruises of 10 to 14 nights qualify for three free nights; voyages of 15 nights or longer receive four free nights. For example, the 15-night Journey to the North Cape cruise departing Leith, Scotland, on July 24, 2018, starts at $4,160 per person double, plus $248 port charges — a savings of $1,513. Also, book at least a year in advance and receive shipboard credits of $500 per stateroom or $1,000 per suite. Book the promo by Aug. 31; the shipboard credit deal is ongoing. Info: 877-999-9553, azamaraclubcruises.com.

Package

Save $320 per person on Gate 1 Travel’s Essential Greece tour. The eight-day trip starts at $860 per person double and includes round-trip air from Washington Dulles to Athens; six nights’ hotels in Athens, Olympia and Delphi; eight meals; motorcoach transport; tour guide and several tours; airport transfers; and taxes. Book by June 19 with promo code WPESGR320. Select departures in November, February and March. Info: 800-682-3333, gate1travel.com.

Air

In celebration of La Compagnie’s third anniversary, the all-business-class airline is discounting flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Paris’s Charles de Gaulle. With the Family Trip offer, adults pay $1,300 round trip and kids pay $1,000 — a savings of $500 and $800, respectively. Taxes included. In-flight amenities include Samsung Galaxy tablets, Caudalie cosmetic kits and La Carte dining service. Book and travel between July 10 and Aug. 27. Info: 800-218-8187, lacompagnie.com/en.

Norwegian Air Shuttle is offering nonstop air from Newark to Barcelona from $374 round trip, including taxes. Travel October through March. Fare on other airlines starts at $566 for connecting flights. From the Washington region, fares typically start at about $950. Info: norwegian.com/us.