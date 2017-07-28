Travel deals: Sale fares to Europe and a free third night at a NYC hotel

Land

With JourneYou, save $200 on select departures of its Essential Peru tour. The seven-day trip starts at $899 per person double and includes hotel accommodations in Lima, Cusco and the Sacred Valley; ground excursions; daily breakfast and some lunches; flights within Peru; expedition train to Machu Picchu; entrance fees; and taxes. Depart Aug. 12, Sept. 16, Oct. 21 and Dec. 9. Info: 855-888-2234, journeyou.com/en/home.

Life Hotel, a 98-room property in NYC’s NoMad neighborhood, is offering a free third night. The Summer in the City Package starts at $365 for three nights and includes continental breakfast for two; happy-hour beer and wine, plus charcuterie and cheeses; and taxes. Stay through Aug. 31. Use promo code lifestay3. Rates typically start at $160 a night. Info: 212-615-9900, lifehotel.com.

Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan in the Bahamas is offering 35 percent off its all-inclusive vacations. An island-view room starts at $169 per person double per night through Sept. 1 and Nov. 16-Dec. 20, down from $294. For stays Dec. 21-Jan. 1, the rate starts at $191 (was $294). Kids ages 4 and younger stay and eat free, and ages 5 to 12 receive 50 percent off the starting rate. Book by Aug. 31. Info: 855-708-6671, grandlucayan.com.

Silversea is offering a choice of three specials on select cruises. Choose a two-category suite upgrade, a $1,000 shipboard credit per suite or half-off a second suite. For example, on the 10-night cruise departing Barbados on Dec. 6, book a vista suite for $4,100 per person double and receive an upgrade to a veranda suite — a $1,000 value. Reserve the Silver Select promo by Aug. 31. Also, book a select Caribbean cruise by Monday and receive round-trip air for $199 per person. Airfare for the cruise from Barbados to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., typically costs about $500. Info: 888-978-4070, silversea.com.

Aer Lingus has a sale from Washington Dulles to destinations throughout Europe. For example, round-trip fare to Amsterdam starts at $567; other airlines are charging from $688. Travel Sept. 1-Oct. 31; Saturday-night stay required. Sale does not apply to Sept. 30-Oct. 3 return flights. Book by Wednesday at aerlingus.com.

With Sayang Holidays, spend a week in Bali from $1,149 per person double. The Amazing Bali deal includes round-trip air from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Ngurah Rai International Airport near Denpasar; seven nights at Wina Holiday Villa Kuta or Holiday Inn Express Baruna; daily breakfast; several guided tours; airport transfers; and taxes. Priced separately, the trip costs about $1,400. For the lowest price, travel Sept. 1-Nov. 30 and Jan. 1-March 31. A $60 surcharge applies for Friday-Sunday departures. Info: 888-472-9264, sayangholidays.com/tours/142.

Save $1,200 per couple on Virgin Atlantic Vacations’ Classic Germany trip. The 13-day package departing Oct. 5 starts at $4,898 for two travelers and includes round-trip air from Newark, to Frankfurt, with return from Munich; 11 nights’ lodging in Frankfurt, Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin, Dresden, Nuremberg and Munich; 16 meals including daily breakfast and five dinners with wine; motor coach transport; tours with entrance fees; airport transfers; and taxes. From Washington Dulles, pay $166 more. Select departures August-October. Use promo code VNB29DE600. Info: 888-937-8474, virgin-vacations.com

