Travel deals: Sale fares from IAD on Turkish Air, 50 percent savings on St. Lucia resort stays

Land

Save 50 percent on a stay at the Landings Resort & Spa in St. Lucia. A one-night stay starts at $297 a night, plus $30 tax, and includes luxury accommodations, unlimited nonmotorized water sports and daily breakfast for the entire family. In addition, kids stay free. The normal rate is from $613. The Caribbean island was not affected by Hurricane Irma. Book by Sept 30; travel by Dec. 16. Info: 844-886-3762, landingsstlucia.com

Book at least 14 days in advance at the Ritz-Carlton New York, Westchester hotel in White Plains, N.Y., and save more than $100 per night. The Autumn Escape Advance Purchase offer starts at $299, plus $43 taxes; rate typically starts at $399, plus $57 taxes. Promo applies to stays through Dec. 29; payment is nonrefundable. Info: 914-946-5500, ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/new-york/westchester/offers

Sea

Save more than 25 percent on Journyou’s Galapagos Magic Camp & M/C Seaman Journey. The six-day ad­ven­ture, which combines two nights at the Galapagos Magic Tented Camp and a three-day catamaran cruise, costs $2,350 per person double (was $3,220). Price includes accommodations; transfers; most meals; naturalist guide; several excursions, such as kayaking and stand-up paddling; and taxes. Select departures September through November. Info: 800-690-4801, journeyou.com

Save $500 on International Expeditions’ Amazon Voyage cruise, which sails round trip from Iquitos, Peru. The 10-day voyage, which departs on Dec. 22, starts at $4,848 per person double and includes most meals; Pisco cocktails, house wine, Peruvian beer and soft drinks; daily naturalist-guided excursions; transfers; pre-cruise accommodations in Lima; and taxes. Children 7 to 18 receive $1,000 off the rate for a double occupancy cabin. Info: 800-633-4734, ietravel.com

American Queen Steamboat Company has launched a sale on holiday river cruises. Save up to $1,400 per stateroom on select cruises departing Oct. 29 until Dec. 25. For example, a Vineyards, Vintages and Varietals cruise departing Vancouver, Wash., on Nov. 12 now starts at $1,999 per person double, a $700 savings; the trip includes one night of hotel lodging in Vancouver, a seven-night cruise on the Columbia River aboard the American Empress, several shore excursions and transfers (port charges are an extra $169 per person). Promo must be booked by Sept. 30. Info: 888-749-5280, americanqueensteamboatcompany.com

Air

Turkish Airlines has sale fares from Washington Dulles to cities throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. For example, round-trip fare to Athens is $629; other airlines are matching, but fare typically starts at about $900. Depart by May 15; restrictions include a three-month maximum stay. Sale is not available for travel Dec. 9-27. Buy by Oct. 11 at turkishairlines.com

Package

Goway Travel is offering special rates on last-minute departures of its Romance Thailand trip. Price now starts at $1,599 per person double for Oct. 11-31 departures. Trip includes round-trip airfare from New York to Bangkok; round-trip airfare from Bangkok to Phuket; three nights at the Continental Hotel Bangkok; five nights at Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort & Spa; daily breakfasts; two sightseeing tours in Bangkok; airport transfers; and taxes. Priced separately, the trip would cost about $2,180 per person. Info: 888-329-1544, goway.com

WASHINGTON POST