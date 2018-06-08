Travel deals: Sale fare for two to Sydney and $59 rate in Palm Springs, Calif.

Land

The Riviera Palm Springs in California is flashing back to the summer of ’59 with a $59 rate for the second night. Book one night in a guest room or suite starting at $119 and receive the second night for $59. The Celebrate 1959 deal also includes two welcome cocktails, two $25 spa credits and a $20 dining credit for two at Cantala, the property’s midcentury-inspired restaurant. A $35 resort fee and 16 percent tax are extra. Travel June-September. Info: 866-716-8147, rivierapalmsprings.com

Save 20 percent at the Wild Dunes Resort on South Carolina’s Isle of Palms. The Summer Kickoff Savings deal applies to the Boardwalk Inn, Village at Wild Dunes suites, vacation homes and condo rentals. Rates start at $371 a night for a king or double queen room at the Boardwalk Inn or Village at Wild Dunes. Taxes included. Book by June 10; stay through Aug. 30. The property also has a sale on last-minute stays in June, with rates from $99. Info: 855-222-2448, destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes

More than 20 hotels and resorts in 15 states and on the Caribbean island of Curacao are offering savings of up to 50 percent. The Summer Cyber Week sale applies to select Gemstone Collection and Benchmark Resorts & Hotels for bookings made by Monday. For example, a midweek August stay at Tivoli Lodge in Vail, Colo., now starts at $164, including taxes — a savings of $140. Applicable dates and restrictions vary by property. Info: benchmarkcybersale.com and gemstonecybersale.com

Sea

Grand Circle Cruise Line is offering free international airfare on three October departures of its Great Rivers of Europe itinerary. The 16-day cruise starts at $2,595 per person double and includes air to Amsterdam, with return from Vienna (or reverse); airport transfers; 14 nights aboard a private river ship; all meals and onboard beer, wine and soft drinks: 12 tours; gratuities for local guides and drivers; and taxes and port fees. From Washington Dulles, the savings are $2,000 per couple. The ship visits the Netherlands, Germany and Austria. Book by June 19; depart Oct. 22, 27 or 28. Info: 800-221-2610, gct.com. Use promo code OCTOBER AIR

Book a select Origin of Species cruise with International Nature and Culture Adventures and receive free round-trip air from Quito or Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Santa Cruz in the Galapagos Islands, a value of about $560. The deal applies to eight departures in June, July, August and October. Prices vary. For example, the Oct. 4 and Oct. 18 trips start at $7,995 per person double and include one night’s lodging in Quito and on Santa Cruz, seven-night cruise aboard a 16-passenger yacht, naturalist guides, shore excursions, transfers and taxes. Info: 510-420-1550, inca1.com/galapagos-origins-of-species

Air

United has discounted business-class fares on flights to Sydney for two passengers traveling together on the same itinerary. Round-trip fare for two from Washington Dulles starts at $9,142 for the airline’s Polaris service, which offers lie-flat seats. Fare typically starts at $7,611 per person. Restrictions include 14-day advance purchase and seven-day minimum stay. For lowest fares, fly Monday through Thursday. Travel through Sept. 4; book by June 18 at united.com

Package

Contiki, a tour operator for travelers 18 to 35, is celebrating National BFF Day on June 15 with savings of up to 20 percent on select tours, plus discounted airfare to Europe starting at $549 round trip. For example, the 11-night Simply Italy tour departing Oct. 21 costs $1,564 per person double, a savings of $391. (Contiki will match travelers.) The flight from Washington Dulles to Rome starts at $677; fare is typically $1,222. Package also includes 11 nights’ lodging in Rome, Sorrento, Florence, Venice, Milan and La Spezia; 14 meals; motorcoach transport; trip manager; and taxes. Book by June 11. Info: 866-591-7390, contiki.com

THE WASHINGTON POST