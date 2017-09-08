Travel deals: Nonstop Southwest flights, Caribbean resort stays and Bali vacation packages

Land

Ocean Club, on Providenciales in Turks and Caicos, is offering 15 percent savings on a beachy package. The Explore the Mangroves special costs $1,374 per couple (usually $1,580) and includes four nights in a private suite, guided mangrove tour by kayak or paddleboard, daily breakfast, and taxes and fees. Travel through Dec. 22 and Jan. 6- Dec. 21, 2018. Info: 800-457-8787, oceanclubresorts.com

AMResorts is offering a Kids Stay Free promo for stays through Dec. 22. The deal applies to its all-inclusive Dreams Resorts & Spas, Now Resorts & Spas, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas. For example, a four-night stay in early November at Now Larimar Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic starts at $960 for a family of four, including taxes — a savings of $232. The promo applies to up to two children ages 12 and younger who are accompanied by a paying adult. All meals, beverages and most activities, including kids’ and teens’ clubs, are included. Info: nowresorts.com/offers/kids-stay-free; sunscaperesorts.com/offers/kids-stay-free; dreamsresorts.com/offers/kids-stay-free

Save at least $125 with a package at the San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, on Condado Beach in Puerto Rico. The No Leaves, Just Palm Trees package starts at $279 a night (plus 11 percent tax and 18 percent resort fee) and includes daily breakfast for two (valued at $52), daily $25 resort credit for food and drinks, cabana rental (normally $50) and buy one-get-one-half-off spa treatments (savings from $59). Book by Dec. 1; travel through Dec. 21. Info: marriott.com/hotels/travel/sjupr-san-juan-marriott-resort-and-stellaris-casino

Sea

Costa Cruises is celebrating its 70th anniversary with up to $500 in shipboard credits on Caribbean, South American and transatlantic sailings (500 euros on other itineraries). The $500 is applied in set amounts to reduce the cost of shore tours, specialty dining, massages, wine package, photos and WiFi. For example, a $125 wine package receives a $60 credit; a $280 photo collection is discounted by $80. The deal applies to most cruises departing April 1 through Dec. 31. Exclusions include world cruises and world cruise segments, as well as cruises aboard the Costa neoRomantica. Book by Oct. 23. Info: 800-462-6782, costacruise.com

The United States Tour Operators Association is celebrating its fourth annual Travel Together Month with more than 100 special offers on land vacations, cruises and packages on all seven continents. A sampling of cruise deals: With Abercrombie & Kent, save $1,000 per person double on its Cuba by Land & Sea: A People-to-People Cruise. The trip, which departs in February and March, starts at $9,995 per person double and includes seven nights aboard a yacht and taxes. Emerald Waterways is offering free airfare on all new Rhine river itineraries for travel on select departures in 2018; use promo code USATODAY. The promotion runs through Sept. 30. Info: ustoa.com/travel-together-month

Air

Southwest has a systemwide sale on nonstop flights booked by Sept. 21. For example, round-trip air from Reagan National to Providence, R.I., starts at $98, with taxes; other airlines are matching. Twenty-one-day advance purchase required. For domestic destinations, travel on all days but Friday and Sunday, from Sept. 26 to March 7. Blackout dates and other restrictions apply. Info: southwest.com.

Package

Great Value Vacations is offering a trip to Bali for $899 per person double. The price includes round-trip airfare from San Francisco to Denpasar; six nights lodging with breakfasts in Seminyak at either the Sense Sunset Hotel or Hotel Santika; airport transfers; and taxes. Priced separately, the trip would cost about $100 more per person. The package is also available with extra hotel nights. Airfare from Washington to San Francisco, priced separately, starts at about $330 round trip. Book by Sept. 11 at 800-896-4600, greatvaluevacations.com/vacations/the-bali-experience.

