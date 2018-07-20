Travel deals: Icelandair sale to Europe and free flights to a Jamaican resort

Land

For National Hammock Day, Mahekal Beach Resort, in Mexico’s Playa del Carmen, is offering 50 percent off rates and a resort credit. The “Swing in the Sun” special starts at $195 a night (down from $390) and includes accommodations in a palapa-style bungalow; breakfast and lunch or dinner daily; a $200 resort credit; and early check-in and late checkout. Five-night minimum required. Add 19 percent tax. Book by July 28 and travel through June 28, 2019. Info: 877-235-4452, mahekalbeachresort.com

Receive a resort credit of up to $100, based on length of stay, at the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. The Summer Escape package starts at $299 per night and includes a $25 daily resort credit, with a maximum of $100 (for four nights). Credit is valid on massages, food and drinks at any of the resort’s nine restaurants and bars, and more. Book through July 31; travel through Sept 30. Add 26 percent for tax and resort fee. Use promo code ZX0. Info: 800-223-6388, arubamarriott.com

The Modern Honolulu, which overlooks Waikiki Marina on Oahu, is offering 30 percent off lodging plus a resort credit on stays of at least three nights. In late September, for example, the Island Time rate starts at $914 for three nights, including taxes — a savings of $460. Stay Sept. 1 to Dec. 20. Book by July 31 to receive a $150 per-room credit, Aug. 31 for $100 and Sept. 30 for $50. Info: 888-970-4161, themodernhonolulu.com

Sea

Book a balcony cabin on MSC Cruises’ MSC Seaside, which launched in December, and receive free WiFi, drinks and a $75 shipboard credit on select Caribbean cruises. For example, the seven-night cruise that departs Miami on Jan. 26 and visits Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Mexico starts at $962 per person double, including taxes. The “Drinks on Us” package is valued at $250; WiFi for two devices is worth $100. The credit is per person. Book by July 23. Deal applies to select cruises departing September through May. Info: 877-665-4655, msccruisesusa.com

Air

Icelandair has a sale to seven cities in Europe. Round-trip fare from Washington Dulles or BWI Marshall to Reykjavik starts at $349, including taxes; fares to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Paris, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm start at $399. On other airlines, flights to Reykjavik start at about $535. The sale applies to Economy Light fares, which does not include a checked bag. Saturday-night minimum stay required. Book by July 23. Travel Oct. 1 to Dec. 18. Info: icelandair.com/flights/special-offer

Package

Palace Resorts is springing for the flights to its all-inclusive Moon Palace Jamaica, a AAA four-diamond resort in Ocho Rios. The “Fly Me To The Moon” package includes two free round-trip tickets to Jamaica on stays of at least six nights. For example, in mid-September, six nights in a superior deluxe room with partial ocean view costs $1,595 per person double and includes round-trip air from Reagan National (normally from $415); airport transfers; $1,500 resort credit; all food, drinks and activities; and taxes. In addition, kids ages 18 and under stay free. Book 60 days in advance by Aug. 31; travel Sept. 1 to April 30. Holiday blackout dates apply. Not valid on deluxe ocean-view rooms. Info: moonpalace.com/en-us/jamaica/free-flight-promo#logo

EF Ultimate Break, which specializes in group travel for people ages 18 to 29, has launched its semiannual sale, with daily discounts of $15 on all 2019 trips. For example, save $360 on the Highlights of Europe tour, which starts at $4,139 per person single. Price includes airfare from Washington to London, with return from Barcelona; 22 nights’ lodging in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Venice, Tuscany, Rome, Barcelona and Lucerne, Switzerland; train, plane and motorcoach transport between cities; daily breakfast and farewell dinner; metro passes in each city; several guided tours; airport transfers; and taxes. Book by Aug. 2. Info: 800-766-2645, efultimatebreak.com/ultimate-trips/travel-semi-annual-sale

THE WASHINGTON POST