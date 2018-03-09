Travel deals: Half-off airfare to Tahiti and free days of train travel in Europe

Land

B on Canal, in New Orleans, is celebrating its April 1 reopening with 20 percent off rates and a free room upgrade. For example, in early May, a Chic King room starts at $132, plus $22 taxes; normal rate is from $165. The hotel received a multimillion-dollar renovation that includes the new restaurant Madam’s Modern Kitchen and Bar. Book by April 30; travel by Dec, 31. Use booking code OPNDIS.Info: 504-299-9900, boncanal.com

Eurail is offering up to five free days for train travel in Europe. The Extra Days Promotion applies to first-class tickets for all Eurail Passes, including the Global Pass, Selected Passes and One Country Pass. For example, the Global Pass, which can be used in 28 countries, starts at $1,206 for a month of travel plus five free days, which are worth about $200. The four-day Eurail Select Pass for Austria and Germany costs $282 and includes one free day, worth about $71. Book by March 31; travel within 11 months of booking. Info: eurail.com/en

Pay for two nights and receive a free third night at 35 Fairmont properties in 17 countries. The Three for Two sale also includes free breakfast at six hotels. Prices vary. For example, a three-night stay at the Fairmont Rey Juan Carlos 1 in Barcelona in late April starts at $855, including taxes and breakfast — a savings of $633. Book by April 3; travel through June 10. Blackout dates apply at most properties. Info: fairmont.com/promotions/3for2

Sea

Alaskan Dream Cruises is taking $200 and $300 off seven-night Alaska sailings in 2019, plus children ages 15 and younger receive an extra discount. Save $200 on peak season travel (June-August) and $300 during the shoulder season (May and September). For example, Alaska’s Glacier Bay & Island Adventure starts at $3,495 per adult double and $2,926 per child, a 15 percent discount on top of the $300 reduction. Price includes all onboard meals with a glass of wine or beer at dinner, select shore excursions and transfers. Taxes of less than $100 are extra. Book by April 1. Info: 855-747-8100, alaskandreamcruises.com

With Emerald Waterways, save at least $1,000 on select cruises. The deal applies to three departures each in June and July of the Sensations of Southern France cruise, which sails between Arles and Lyon. The eight-day trip starts at $2,095 per person double, including port charges, a savings of $1,000. Also, book a Category A panorama balcony suite on the Danube Explorer cruise, which sails from Passau, Germany, to Budapest, and save $1,300. Rates start at $2,895 per person double for the April 22 departure. Book by calling 855-222-3214 and request promo code EWUTHOU by March 31. Info: emeraldwaterways.com

Air

Air Tahiti Nui is offering 50 percent off flights between Los Angeles and Papeete, Tahiti. Round-trip fare starts at $880 for travel Aug. 15-Sept. 30, including taxes; regular price is more than $1,700. Book by March 18. Priced separately, air from Washington to Los Angeles starts at about $300. Info: airtahitinui.com/us-en/airfare-special/take-me-tahiti-880

Package

Book a select guided vacation to Ireland with CIE Tours and pay $499 for round-trip air from Washington to Dublin or Shannon. The St. Patrick’s Day deal applies to several itineraries lasting at least six nights and costing a minimum of $1,150 per person double. For instance, the land portion of the Taste of Ireland tour ranges from $1,150 to $1,755, depending on departure date. The trip includes six nights’ lodging in four locations, 10 meals, motorcoach transport, guided tours and taxes. To receive the discounted airfare, travel April 1-Dec. 31. By comparison, flights from Washington Dulles to Dublin in July typically start at about $780. Book by March 20 by calling 800-559-0388. Info: cietours.com/us/stpatricks2018

