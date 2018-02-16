Travel deals: Free night in the British Virgin Islands and a new low-cost carrier to England

Land

Getaway Adventures, an adventure-tour company, is offering 25 percent off its guided biking, hiking and kayaking day tours in California Wine Country through 2018. For example, the Healdsburg Sip ’n Cycle winery bike tour costs $111 per person (down from $148) and the sunset bioluminescence kayak tour along the Jenner coast costs $89 (was $119). Price includes equipment and gear, gourmet picnic lunch (depending on the trip) and bottled water. Wine-tasting fees and 6 percent tax are extra. The deal applies to groups of at least four travelers who book March 1 through 17. Info: 800-499-2453, getawayadventures.com

To bring back visitors after Hurricane Irma, the BVI Tourist Board is offering a free hotel night on the Caribbean island of Anegada, plus a transportation credit. Book three nights and receive a free fourth night at any of three participating properties: Anegada Beach Club, Four Diamonds Park Villas and Anegada Reef Hotel. Rates vary. For example, a four-night stay at Anegada Beach Club starts at $810, including taxes — a savings of $225. In addition, guests who arrive in Tortola or Virgin Gorda receive a $50 credit for a round-trip transfer by ferry or air. Book by Feb. 28 using promo code ANGW18. Stay through April 15. Info: bvitourism.com/i-love-anegada

With Briggs & Riley’s A Case for Giving program, earn a credit for a new piece of luggage, plus the warm feelings associated with doing a good deed. Return your gently used Briggs & Riley rolling bag to a participating luggage store (choose from more than 300 retailers) by Feb. 28 and receive a $100 credit toward a new bag. Or return a bag made by another manufacturer and receive a $50 credit. The program benefits more than 100 charity partners in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, local foster homes and more. Info: briggs-riley.com/a-case-for-giving-2018

Ti Kaye Resort & Spa, on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, is offering 50 percent off stays in April. A night in a ocean-view cottage, with continental breakfast, starts at $220 per couple, plus $44 taxes and fees. The 33 cottages overlook Anse Cochon beach. Book by March 31. Info: 758-456-8101, tikaye.com



Sea

MSC Cruises is offering discounts of $900 per stateroom on select Caribbean sailings aboard the new MSC Seaside. For example, eight departures from Miami in September and October start at $439 per person double, plus $108 taxes and fees. The seven-night cruise embarks on Western Caribbean and Eastern Caribbean itineraries. Book the Save & Sail promo by May 31. Info: 877-665-4655, msccruisesusa.com

Air

Primera Air is offering new nonstop service between Washington Dulles and London Stansted, with fares from $475 round trip, with taxes. The flights begin on Aug. 22 and run through Dec. 8. A checked bag, food, seat assignment and payment by any method other than direct bank transfer costs extra; one personal item weighing no more than 22 pounds is permitted. Fare on other airlines starts at about $710. Info: primeraair.com

Package

Contiki, a tour operator for travelers ages 18 to 35, has savings of up to 20 percent on select Europe trips, plus $250 airfare discounts on trips lasting nine nights or longer. For example, the 10-night European Horizon tour departing April 6 starts at $1,816 per person based on quad occupancy (Contiki will match travelers), a savings of $517. Price includes airfare from Washington to London, with return from Paris; 10 nights’ lodging in seven countries; 15 meals; motorcoach transport; trip manager; and taxes. Book by Feb. 28. Info: 866-266-8454, contiki.com

THE WASHINGTON POST