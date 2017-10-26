Travel Deals: Free night in Los Cabos, Bahamas senior discount and more

Land

Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, an Auberge Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, is offering about $1,200 in savings, including a free night and a resort credit. The Readers’ Choice Package costs $1,998 and includes four nights’ accommodations, including the free fourth night valued at $663; daily breakfast (worth $300); private airport transfers ($300); a $100 resort credit; and taxes. Book through Dec. 31; travel through May 31. Blackout dates apply. Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards selected the resort as its favorite place in Los Cabos. Info: 844-207-9354, chilenobay.aubergeresorts.com

Hilton Hotels has a 25 percent sale at its three properties in Brazil. The deal applies to the Hilton Barra Rio de Janeiro, Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana and Hilton Sao Paulo Morumbi. For example, at the Hilton Barra Rio de Janeiro, a weekend in January starts at $108 a night, with taxes, down from $145. Book by Oct. 31; stay Dec. 15-Feb. 28. Info: 800-HILTONS, www.hilton.com

Warwick Paradise Island-Bahamas, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort, is offering 20 percent savings to seniors 65 and older, as well as all active and retired military personnel. A mid-January stay, for example, starts at $253 per night per couple, a savings of $63. Price includes all meals, snacks and beverages; WiFi; daily activities, including a picnic excursion to Cabbage Beach; gratuities; and taxes. The promo also includes a 10 percent savings at the resort’s Amber Spa. Valid ID required at check-in. Info: 888-645-5550, www.warwickhotels.com/paradise-island-bahamas

Sea

Oceania Cruises is offering a free pre- or post-cruise land tour on 10 sailings, departing December through April. Prices vary. For example, an oceanview cabin on the 18-night Vibrant Culture cruise, which sails from Bangkok to Mumbai on April 11, starts at $6,299 per person double. For land tours, choose between Essence of Bangkok (valued at $999) or Taj Mahal: the Eternal Masterpiece (worth $1,499). Passengers can also swap the land tour for a $700 shipboard credit or reduced pricing on a deluxe shore-excursion package. Cruisers can combine the promo with the OLife Choice deal, which, on the Vibrant Culture cruise, includes free WiFi (value of $504) and a choice of eight select shore excursions ($930), a beverage package ($720) or an $800 shipboard credit. Cabinmates must choose the same promos. Airfare from Washington Dulles to Bangkok, with return from Mumbai, is also included. Priced separately, airfare costs about $907. Info: 855-623-2642, www.oceaniacruises.com

Hurtigruten is offering a free makeup Norway cruise for passengers who don’t witness the Northern Lights during their voyage in the 2017/18 season. The Northern Lights Promise applies to 12-day cruises completed by March 31. If you do not see the light show, you will receive a free six- or seven-day cruise between Oct. 1, 2018, and March 31, 2019. The round-trip cruise departing from Bergen, Norway, starts at $1,089 per person double and includes all meals, tea and coffee; WiFi; and taxes. The redemption cruises are worth $746 and $1,114, respectively. Info: 866-552-0371, www.hurtigruten.us

Air

Sun Country Airlines has sale on nonstop fares from Reagan National to Minneapolis-St. Paul. Round-trip air costs $236, including taxes, through Dec. 19. Holiday blackout dates apply. Ten-day advance purchase required. Other airlines are matching on connecting flights. Book by Oct. 26 at www.suncountry.com

Package

Keytours Vacations is offering couples a $500 discount on several trips, including the London and Paris Escapade tour. The six-night vacation starts at $2,149 per person double in January and February. Price includes round-trip air from New York to London, with return from Paris; three nights each at the Best Phoenix hotel in London and the Best Western Ronceray Opera in Paris; daily breakfasts; 24-hour hop-on, hop-off bus ticket in each city; Seine River cruise in Paris; first-class rail ticket from London to Paris; airport transfer in London; and taxes. Book by Oct. 31. Info: 800-576-1784, www.keytours.com

THE WASHINGTON POST